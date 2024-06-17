SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc

NEWS
Pictured: Syringe Drawing Up Drug from Vial/iStock
Apellis Probe Points to Needle as Possible Cause of Eye Injection Side Effects
After identifying structural variations in the 19-gauge filter needle included in some eye injection kits, Apellis has advised doctors to only use 18-gauge kits already in circulation and that will be distributed.
August 23, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Healthcare worker conducting an eye exam
Apellis Eye Injection Treatment Flagged for Safety Issues
Syfovre has been linked to rare cases of eye inflammation that could lead to blinding, though Apellis’ review so far has found no connection between the treatment and the complications.
July 31, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Scans of human brain /iStock, Nur Ceren
Drug Development
Apellis Drops ALS Candidate After Disappointing Phase II Results
The Massachusetts-based biopharma became the second company this week to drop its amyotrophic lateral sclerosis hopeful after it failed to elicit significant improvement compared with placebo.
May 25, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Rosemary Scott
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
FDA
FDA Action Alert: Apellis, Pfizer, Biogen/Ionis
The FDA has one target action date and one advisory committee meeting scheduled for this week. It is also gearing up for an adcomm that could prove to be pivotal for neurodegenerative diseases.
March 10, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
FDA Approves Apellis’ Syfovre as First Treatment for Geographic Atrophy
On Friday, the FDA approved Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Syfovre (pegcetacoplan) as the first treatment for geographic atrophy (GA), a leading cause of blindness.
February 20, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Drug Development
PDUFA for Apellis’ Geographic Atrophy NDA Delayed by Three Months
Apellis is submitting additional 24-month efficacy data to supplement the NDA for its intravitreal candidate pegcetacoplan for GA secondary to AMD.
November 4, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
AAO 2022: Janssen, REGENXBIO, Apellis and More
Gene therapies developed by Janssen, Atsena, REGENXBIO and AbbVie showed promise against eye diseases this weekend at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2022 meeting.
October 3, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Senior Female Scientist Works with High Tech Equipment in a Modern Laboratory. Her Colleagues are Working Beside Her.
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: 89bio, Tonix, Arcutis and More
89bio presented positive data for pegozafermin in SHTG, Tonix enrolled its first patient with Long COVID for TNX-102, Belite enrolled patients with STGD1 and more clinical trial news.
August 28, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
FDA
FDA Weekly Review: Avadel, Eton, Pfizer, Celcuity and Others
FDA Weekly Review looks at the FDA’s actions related to drug approvals, IND approvals, designations and more. Here’s a look at what happened this week.
July 22, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Load More
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - August 6, 2024
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
August 1, 2024
 · 
20 min read
Press Releases
Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on August 1, 2024, to Discuss Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
July 18, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
Positive One-Year Data from Phase 2 Study of Pegcetacoplan in Post-Transplant Recurrence of C3G and IC-MPGN Presented as Late-Breaker at ERA Congress
May 24, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Genetown
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Refinances Existing Debt with Up to $475 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility from Sixth Street
May 14, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Business
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
May 7, 2024
 · 
20 min read
Genetown
Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Host a Fireside Chat at the Bank of America Securities Healthcare Conference
May 6, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Apellis Announces 11 Oral Presentations at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting
May 1, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Genetown
Apellis Announces Pegcetacoplan MAA Review Has Been Reset to Day 180 of Initial Assessment by European Medicines Agency (EMA)
April 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Genetown
Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 7, 2024, to Discuss First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
April 23, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Load More