Anumana Appoints Dr. Simos Kedikoglou as President and Chief Operating Officer

Simos brings a distinguished track record in global healthcare strategy, medical device commercialization, and operational leadership to Anumana’s executive team. In his new role, he will lead Anumana’s commercial operations, drive strategic partnerships, and oversee the development and execution of growth initiatives to advance the company’s mission to transform healthcare through AI technology.

“Simos is a visionary leader with a deep understanding of the healthcare ecosystem and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in the medtech space,” said Maulik Nanavaty, CEO of Anumana. “We are excited to welcome Simos to our team as we expand our impact in the healthcare industry. His extensive experience in medical device development and commercialization will help Anumana achieve its vision to deliver groundbreaking AI-powered solutions to improve patient outcomes.”

Simos most recently served as CEO of Impulse Dynamics, where he led the global commercialization of the Optimizer®, the first active implantable device for heart failure treatment. During his tenure, Simos secured $350 million in funding and advanced multiple clinical trials, enrolling more than 5,000 patients. During COVID, he helped the company reach a $40 million revenue run rate and expanded its commercial team to over 150 members.

He also played key roles as an Executive Board Member at MedAlliance, helping raise $150 million and facilitate its sale to Cordis. Previously, he was the Corporate Vice President of Business Development at Boston Scientific, managing global deals and acquisitions, and as an associate partner at McKinsey & Company, advising on $45 billion in healthcare transactions.

“Anumana is at the forefront of an exciting transformation in healthcare, and it is an honor to join this innovative team,” said Simos. “The opportunity to harness AI’s potential to transform cardiovascular care is inspiring and the potential is unlimited. I am eager to apply my experience in scaling medical technologies to help Anumana achieve its bold vision of improving patient outcomes and advancing healthcare globally.”

Simos holds a medical degree from the University of Athens, Greece, an MBA with distinction from Harvard Business School, a master’s in public health from Harvard University, and is a CFA charterholder.

