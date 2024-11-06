Antengene to Present Results from Two Late-Stage Studies of Selinexor Signaling Potential Clinical Breakthrough at ASH 2024

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited (“Antengene”, SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative, commercial-stage global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class medicines for cancer, today announced that it will present the latest data from two clinical studies of selinexor in two Posters at the 2024 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting (ASH 2024), taking place on December 7-10, 2024, in San Diego, CA, the United States.

Details on the Posters:

III

Weekly Selinexor, Bortizomib and Dexamethasone (SVd) Versus Twice Weekly Bortizomib and Dexamethasone (Vd) in Chinese Patients with Relapsed and Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM): Primary Analysis of PhaseBench Study

Publication Number: 4748

Session: 654. Multiple Myeloma: Pharmacologic Therapies: Poster III

Date: Monday, December 9, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM (Eastern time)

7:00 AM - 9:00 AM, December 10, 2024 (Beijing time)

First Author: Dr. Jin Lu (Peking University People’s Hospital)

Corresponding Author: Dr. Jian Hou (Ren Ji Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine)

Title: Selinexor Combined with Tislelizumab in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Extranodal NK/T-Cell Lymphoma (R/R ENKTL): Preliminary Results of Arm C, from a Multicenter, Single-Arm, Phase I/II Study, Touch

Publication Number: 4448

Session: 625. T Cell, NK Cell, or NK/T Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster III

Date: Monday, December 9, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM (Eastern time)

7:00 AM - 9:00 AM, December 10, 2024 (Beijing time)

First Author: Dr. Rong Tao (Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center)

Corresponding Author: Dr. Huiqiang Huang (Sun Yat-Sen University Cancer Center)

About XPOVIO® (selinexor)

XPOVIO® is the world’s first approved orally-available, selective inhibitor of the nuclear export protein XPO1. It offers a novel mechanism of action, synergistic effects in combination regimens, fast onset of action, and durable responses.

By blocking the nuclear export protein XPO1, XPOVIO® can promote the intranuclear accumulation and activation of tumor suppressor proteins and growth regulating proteins, and down-regulate the levels of multiple oncogenic proteins. XPOVIO® delivers its antitumor effects through three mechanistic pathways: 1) exerting antitumor effects by inducing the intranuclear accumulation of tumor suppressor proteins; 2) reducing the level of oncogenic proteins in the cytoplasm by inducing the intranuclear accumulation of oncogenic mRNAs; 3) restoring hormone sensitivity by activating the glucocorticoid receptors (GR) pathway. To utilize its unique mechanism of actions, XPOVIO® is being evaluated for use in multiple combination regimens in a range of indications. At present, Antengene is conducting multiple clinical studies of XPOVIO® in the mainland of China for the treatment of relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies and solid tumors (3 of these studies are being jointly conducted by Antengene and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [Nasdaq:KPTI]).

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited (“Antengene”, SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading commercial-stage R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, in realizing its vision of “Treating Patients Beyond Borders”.

Since 2017, Antengene has built a pipeline of 9 oncology assets at various stages going from clinical to commercial, including 6 with global rights, and 3 with rights for the APAC region. To date, Antengene has obtained 31 investigational new drug (IND) approvals in the U.S. and Asia, and submitted 10 new drug applications (NDAs) in multiple Asia Pacific markets, with the NDA for XPOVIO® (selinexor) already approved in Mainland of China, Taiwan China, Hong Kong China, Macau China, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Australia.

