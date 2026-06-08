Antag Therapeutics presents positive Phase 1 results at the 2026 Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association for AT7687, a first-in-class GIPR antagonist

AT7687 demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile with no adverse GI tolerability signals identified

Once-weekly dosing potential and demonstrated target engagement across the doses tested were confirmed

Preclinical data from non-human primates showed additional weight loss and significant improvements in insulin sensitivity and body composition with AT7687 in combination with cagrilintide

These data further reinforce the potential of AT7687 to become a combination partner of choice for next generation treatment of obesity and cardiometabolic disease

AT7687 Phase 2a trial expected to start in mid-2026





Copenhagen, Denmark, 7 June 2026 – Antag Therapeutics (“Antag” or “the Company”), advancing personalized and flexible obesity treatment through GIP receptor antagonism, today presented key Phase 1 and preclinical data for AT7687 at the 2026 Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association®, held in New Orleans, Louisiana from June 5-8, 2026.

The presentations included detailed results from the Company’s first-in-human study of AT7687, its first-in-class peptide-based glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor (GIPR) antagonist peptide, demonstrating that AT7687 was well-tolerated and suitable for once-weekly subcutaneous injection in people living with obesity. Additionally, new preclinical data demonstrating the significant efficacy potential of combining AT7687 with cagrilintide in obese, insulin-resistant non-human primates (NHPs) was also presented.

The randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 1 study enrolled 102 participants and evaluated the safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of AT7687 in healthy volunteers with and without obesity. AT7687 demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile across both single ascending dose (SAD) and multiple ascending dose (MAD) cohorts. No severe or serious adverse events were observed in the study and importantly, no gastrointestinal tolerability signals were identified, with GI adverse events reported as mild and similarly distributed between AT7687 and placebo arms.

Pharmacokinetic analyses demonstrated dose-proportional exposure and low inter-subject variability consistent with once-weekly subcutaneous administration. Across both SAD and MAD cohorts, AT7687 demonstrated evidence of target engagement at all dose levels evaluated and in multiple organ systems. Collectively, these findings highlight the differentiated potential of AT7687 as a treatment for obesity and supports its continued advancement into Phase 2 clinical development.

“These data strengthen the growing body of evidence supporting AT7687 as a differentiated therapeutic approach and continue to reinforce our belief that GIP receptor antagonism has the potential to support next generation treatment paradigms for obesity and cardiometabolic disease” said Philip Just Larsen, Chief Executive Officer of Antag Therapeutics. “Obesity is too complex to be addressed by a one-size-fits-all therapeutic approach. The future lies in flexible, personalized combination therapies that can deliver meaningful efficacy without compromising tolerability or long-term health outcomes and we believe AT7687 has the potential to become a foundational combination therapy for next-generation obesity treatment. We look forward to initiating our Phase 2 study later this year to further demonstrate its potential.”

The Company also shared new findings from a preclinical study evaluating the therapeutic potential of combining AT7687 with cagrilintide, a dual amylin and calcitonin receptor agonist, in obese insulin-resistant NHPs maintained on a high-fat diet.

After a 42-day treatment period, the AT7687 and cagrilintide combination achieved a 12.2% body weight reduction from baseline, compared with 7.8% reduction with cagrilintide alone, demonstrating superior efficacy relative to monotherapy. This was accompanied by significantly improved insulin sensitivity, with the combination increasing glucose disappearance rate by 18.9%, compared with a 1.3% decline observed with cagrilintide monotherapy, further supporting the differentiated metabolic effects of GIPR antagonism and the potential for combination therapy to achieve superior efficacy versus monotherapy.

The combination also resulted in the largest reduction in body fat percentage. Importantly, cumulative energy intake was similar between non-human primates receiving combination therapy and those treated with cagrilintide alone, suggesting that the enhanced weight loss observed with AT7687 may not be explained solely by appetite suppression.

“The translational consistency of the pharmacodynamic and tolerability findings in the Phase 1 study gives us increasing confidence in the differentiated profile of AT7687”, said Richard Nkulikiyinka, Chief Medical Officer of Antag Therapeutics. “The latest, compelling preclinical efficacy data in combination with cagrilintide build on those already previously reported with liraglutide, supporting further investigation of the potential for GIPR antagonism to deliver clinically meaningful metabolic benefits to people living with obesity. Importantly, with the favorable gastrointestinal tolerability profile and no requirement for titration, AT7687 shows a promising profile for potential clinical use both as a monotherapy and in combination with other treatments.”

Antag is preparing to initiate a Phase 2a study of AT7687, which is expected to start in mid-2026.

-ENDS-

Oral presentation details :

Title: First-in-human study demonstrates GIP-Receptor (GIPR) antagonist, AT7687, as well-tolerated and suitable for once-weekly subcutaneous injection for treatment in people living with obesity

Date: Sunday 7 June | 8:45 AM CT

Presenter: Richard Nkulikiyinka

Poster presentation details:

Title: AT7687, a novel GIPR antagonist, combined with cagrilintide, leads to robust weight loss and substantial improvements in insulin sensitivity and body composition in obese insulin-resistant non-human primates

Date: Sunday 7 June | 12:30 – 1:30 PM CT

Presenter: Mads Tang-Christensen

About Antag Therapeutics

Antag Therapeutics is a biotechnology company redefining obesity treatment with GIPR antagonism. Antag’s vision is that all people living with obesity, diabetes and overweight have a personal treatment option, that goes beyond weight loss to deliver long-term sustained health, without having to compromise on tolerability.

Based on decades of research by GLP-1 pioneer Professor Jens Juul Holst, Antag’s lead molecule AT7687, is specifically designed to target and deactivate the GIP receptor, a genetically-validated pathway that contributes to fat storage, insulin resistance, and metabolic dysfunction. In pre-clinical studies, AT7687 exhibits an excellent tolerability profile, with no need for titration, and improvements across a range of biomarkers related to better cardiovascular outcomes, healthier body composition.

Moreover, AT7687 is a peptide specifically engineered and selected for its straightforward and versatile formulation properties, uniquely positioning Antag to develop AT7687 as monotherapy or as co-formulation with other obesity therapies.

This mechanistically distinct approach suggests a paradigm shift in the treatment of obesity, enabling a new kind of treatment – designed to support more personal, adaptable care – delivering healthier, long-term outcomes for all people with overweight or obesity. The AT7687 Phase 1 clinical trial has been successfully completed, and the Phase 2a study is expected to start in mid-2026.

Antag Therapeutics has raised €80 million in a Series A financing led by Versant Ventures with participation from Novo Holdings, SR One, Dawn Biopharma, Pictet, Longview Ventures, and the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO).

Learn more at www.antagtx.com.

Contacts

Antag Therapeutics

Philip Just Larsen

Chief Executive Officer, Antag Therapeutics

Email: pjl@antagtx.com

Antag Therapeutics Media Contacts

ICR Healthcare

Amber Fennell, Angela Gray, Evi Useh

Email: antagtx@icrhealthcare.com