Antag Therapeutics appoints obesity treatment pioneer Philip Just Larsen as Chief Executive Officer

Copenhagen, Denmark, 21 May 2026 – Antag Therapeutics (“Antag” or “the Company”), advancing personalized and flexible obesity treatment through GIP receptor antagonism, today announces the appointment of Philip Just Larsen MD, PhD as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Philip brings more than 20 years of research and development leadership experience and expertise in metabolic diseases and obesity treatment development from senior roles across several global biopharmaceutical companies. He served as Chairman of Antag’s Board of Directors from January 2018 and will now assume executive leadership of the Company. Jørgen Søberg Petersen will take on the role of interim Chairman of the Company whilst the Board looks to recruit a new independent successor.

Prior to this role, Philip served as CEO of SixPeaks Bio AG and as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Pharma Research and Early Development Precision Medicine at Bayer AG. He has also held R&D leadership roles at Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, and Sanofi. Philip brings years of experience in discovery and drug development of obesity treatments. As Chief Scientific Officer for Diabetes and Obesity at Eli Lilly, he led the initiation of the dual incretin agonist programmes that contributed to the development of tirzepatide and mazdutide. He holds an MD and a PhD in neuroscience from the University of Copenhagen.

“It is an honor to lead Antag at such a pivotal time as we prepare to initiate the Phase 2a trial of AT7687, our first-in-class Glucose Dependent Insulinotropic Polypeptide Receptor (GIPR) antagonist peptide,” said Philip Just Larsen, Chief Executive Officer. “This highly differentiated asset has clear potential to improve the lives of people living with diabetes and obesity as a therapy that goes beyond weight loss to deliver long-term health benefits without compromising tolerability. We look forward to presenting new data on AT7687 at the upcoming American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions 2026 in June, taking us another step closer to delivering this potentially transformative treatment to patients.”

Jørgen Søberg Petersen, interim Chairman said: “Philip has played an instrumental role as Chairman over the past eight years, supporting the Company’s scientific and strategic development. Building on our strong scientific expertise, we are well-positioned to deliver an obesity treatment that delivers long-term sustained health for people living with obesity. We are pleased to continue working with Philip in his new role as CEO as we progress into the next phase of clinical development. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Jörg Möller for his contributions to the Company during his time as CEO.”

Antag is preparing to initiate the Phase 2a study of AT7687, which is expected to start in mid-2026. The Company will also present new data from its first-in-human study of AT7687 at the upcoming 2026 Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association® in New Orleans, Louisiana, taking place from 5-8 June 2026.

-ENDS-





About Antag Therapeutics

Antag Therapeutics is a biotechnology company redefining obesity treatment with GIPR antagonism. Antag’s vision is that all people living with obesity, diabetes and overweight have a personal treatment option, that goes beyond weight loss to deliver long-term sustained health, without having to compromise on tolerability.

Based on decades of research by GLP-1 pioneer Professor Jens Juul Holst, Antag’s lead molecule, AT7687, is specifically designed to target and deactivate the GIP receptor, a genetically-validated pathway that contributes to fat storage, insulin resistance, and metabolic dysfunction. In pre-clinical studies, AT7687 exhibits an excellent tolerability profile, with no need for titration, and improvements across a range of biomarkers related to better cardiovascular outcomes, healthier body composition.

Moreover, AT7687 is a peptide specifically engineered and selected for its straightforward and versatile formulation properties, uniquely positioning Antag to develop AT7687 as monotherapy or as co-formulation with other obesity therapies.

This mechanistically distinct approach suggests a paradigm shift in the treatment of obesity, enabling a new kind of treatment – designed to support more personal, adaptable care – delivering healthier, long-term outcomes for all people with overweight or obesity. The AT7687 Phase 1 clinical trial has been successfully completed, and the Phase 2a study is expected to start in mid-2026.

Antag Therapeutics has raised €80 million in a Series A financing led by Versant Ventures with participation from Novo Holdings, SR One, Dawn Biopharma, Pictet, Longview Ventures, and the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO).

Learn more at www.antagtx.com.





Contacts

Antag Therapeutics

Philip Just Larsen

Chief Executive Officer, Antag Therapeutics

Email: pjl@antagtx.com





Antag Therapeutics Media Contacts

ICR Healthcare

Amber Fennell, Angela Gray, Evi Useh

Email: antagtx@icrhealthcare.com