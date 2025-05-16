SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Annexon Reports Inducement Grants to 2 New Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

May 16, 2025 | 
1 min read

BRISBANE, Calif., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a late-stage clinical platform of novel therapies for people living with devastating classical complement-mediated neuroinflammatory diseases of the body, brain, and eye, today announced that it has granted inducement to two new non-executive employees under the terms of the 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan. The equity awards were approved on May 14, 2025, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

In the aggregate, the new non-executive employees received options to purchase 214,000 shares of Annexon common stock. The options carry a ten-year term and an exercise price per share equal to $1.81, which was the closing price of Annexon’s common stock on May 15, 2025, the date of grant, and vest over 4 years, with 25% of the shares underlying the options vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and an additional 1/48th of the shares vesting monthly thereafter, subject to continued service through the applicable vesting dates.

About Annexon

Annexon Biosciences (Nasdaq: ANNX) is developing therapeutics that stop classical complement-driven neuroinflammation as first-in-kind treatments for millions of people living with serious neuroinflammatory diseases of the body, brain and eye. Our novel scientific approach focuses on C1q, the initiating molecule of classical complement’s potent inflammatory pathway that when misdirected can lead to tissue damage and loss in a host of diseases. By targeting C1q, our immunotherapies are designed to stop this neuroinflammatory cascade before it starts. Our pipeline spans three diverse therapeutic areas – autoimmunity, neurodegeneration and ophthalmology – and includes targeted investigational drug candidates designed to address the unmet needs of nearly 10 million people worldwide. Annexon’s mission is to deliver game-changing therapies to patients so that they can live their best lives. To learn more visit annexonbio.com.

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com


California IPO
Annexon, Inc.
