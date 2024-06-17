SUBSCRIBE
Annexon, Inc.

We’re passionate about bringing game-changing therapies to patients suffering from serious complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic disorders.

CSO, Larry Mattheakis, Ph.D

CFO, Jennifer Lew

1400 Sierra Point Pkwy Building C, 2nd Floor
Brisbane, CA 94005
Tel: 650-822-5500
Company Ownership: Public
Stock Symbol: ANNX
Stock Exchange: NASDAQ
NEWS
Pictured: A volcano erupting of damaged and inflamed nerves
Drug Development
Annexon’s Pivotal Phase III GBS Trial Hits Goal, Tees Up Approval Filing
Annexon’s late-stage Guillain-Barré syndrome trial has hit its primary endpoint and laid the foundation for a filing for approval next year, the company said Tuesday.
June 4, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: A volcano erupting of damaged and inflamed nerves
Opinion: Annexon Tackles Guillain-Barre, Other Inflammatory Diseases with Novel Antibody
With Phase III trial results looming in the second quarter of 2024, Annexon Biosciences aims to transform treatment for Guillain-Barre syndrome with its investigational antibody, ANX005. The candidate is also being trialed in Huntington disease and ALS.
May 21, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Jia Jie Chen
Neurosurgeon analyzes an MRI, iStock, gorodenkoff
Drug Development
6 Neuro Data Readouts to Watch in the First Half of 2024
From ALS to depression to Huntington’s disease, many neuroscience-focused companies are anticipating key data over the next few months.
January 19, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: View of San Francisco skyline/heyengel,
Career Advice
The Top Biotech Companies in California Hiring Now
Here are the top biotech companies in California hiring now on BioSpace’s life sciences–focused job board.
June 21, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Rosemary Scott
Drug Development
Annexon Sets Sights on Phase III Geographic Atrophy Trial Despite Missing Mid-Stage Mark
The company’s candidate, ANX007, did not significantly slow lesion growth in a Phase II trial but was effective at preserving visual function in patients with a form of dry age-related macular degeneration.
May 25, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Courtesy of Getty Images
Business
Pliant and Annexon Seek and Secure Funds for Pulmonary Fibrosis, Autoimmune Treatments
Annexon and Pliant Therapeutics both made efforts to secure additional financing to support their R&D endeavors.
July 12, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Pictured: uniQure headquarters in Amsterdam
Drug Development
Can AAV Gene Therapy Transcend Challenges in the Huntington’s Space?
uniQure gave a 12-month update on AMT-130, the first-ever AAV gene therapy for HD to enter clinical trials. BioSpace spoke with the company’s president of R&D, Dr. Ricardo Dolmetsch.
July 12, 2022
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Drug Development
Annexon Engages the Target, Sees Stabilization in Phase II Huntington’s Trial
Annexon released final data from an open-label phase II clinical trial, showing that its drug candidate ANX005 safely stabilized disease progression in patients with Huntington’s disease.
June 8, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business
Octant Scores $80M in Series B Funds, Partnership with BMS
Octant announced an $80 million Series B financing round, a Deep Mutual Scanning (DMS) biopharma partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb and key appointments to its leadership.
April 21, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Hayley Shasteen
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Annexon Provides Update on ARCHER II Global Registrational Program in Geographic Atrophy
August 5, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Press Releases
Annexon Reports Inducement Grant to New Employee Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - July 16, 2024
July 17, 2024
 · 
1 min read
News
Annexon to Present Additional Phase 2 Data Showing Preservation of Visual Function and Structure by ANX007 in Geographic Atrophy at the 42nd ASRS Annual Scientific Meeting
July 11, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Biotech Bay
Annexon Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock - June 04, 2024
June 4, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Biotech Bay
Annexon Reports Inducement Grants to New Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - May 16, 2024
May 16, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Annexon Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Key Anticipated Milestones
May 13, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Biotech Bay
Annexon Biosciences to Present at the Bank of America 2024 Health Care Conference
May 9, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Bay
Annexon Reports Inducement Grants to New Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - April 16, 2024
April 16, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Bay
Annexon Reports Inducement Grant to New Employee Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - March 18, 2024
March 18, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Bay
Annexon Reports Inducement Grant to New Employee Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - February 20, 2024
February 20, 2024
 · 
1 min read
