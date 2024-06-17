Annexon, Inc.
1400 Sierra Point Pkwy Building C, 2nd Floor
Brisbane, CA 94005
Company Ownership: Public
Stock Symbol: ANNX
Stock Exchange: NASDAQ
Annexon’s late-stage Guillain-Barré syndrome trial has hit its primary endpoint and laid the foundation for a filing for approval next year, the company said Tuesday.
With Phase III trial results looming in the second quarter of 2024, Annexon Biosciences aims to transform treatment for Guillain-Barre syndrome with its investigational antibody, ANX005. The candidate is also being trialed in Huntington disease and ALS.
From ALS to depression to Huntington’s disease, many neuroscience-focused companies are anticipating key data over the next few months.
Here are the top biotech companies in California hiring now on BioSpace’s life sciences–focused job board.
The company’s candidate, ANX007, did not significantly slow lesion growth in a Phase II trial but was effective at preserving visual function in patients with a form of dry age-related macular degeneration.
Annexon and Pliant Therapeutics both made efforts to secure additional financing to support their R&D endeavors.
uniQure gave a 12-month update on AMT-130, the first-ever AAV gene therapy for HD to enter clinical trials. BioSpace spoke with the company’s president of R&D, Dr. Ricardo Dolmetsch.
Annexon released final data from an open-label phase II clinical trial, showing that its drug candidate ANX005 safely stabilized disease progression in patients with Huntington’s disease.
Octant announced an $80 million Series B financing round, a Deep Mutual Scanning (DMS) biopharma partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb and key appointments to its leadership.
