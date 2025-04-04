Anne Whitaker Appointed as Non-Executive Director

MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces the appointment of Anne Whitaker as a Non-Executive Director (NED) based in the United States, effective 7 April 20251.

Ms. Whitaker is a seasoned healthcare leader and advisor with over 30 years’ global corporate experience spanning large pharmaceutical, biotech and speciality pharmaceutical companies, including clinical research and manufacturing organizations. She has held Board positions on a range of Nasdaq-listed clinical and commercial stage life sciences companies. Ms. Whitaker is currently serving as a NED at Icon PLC (NASDAQ: ICLR) and is Chair at QurAlis Corporation.

Ms. Whitaker is an accomplished C-suite leader, most recently as Chair and CEO of Aerami Therapeutics Holdings Inc. During her executive career she has held senior leadership roles at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Sanofi and Bausch Health. Ms. Whitaker holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and Business from the University of North Alabama.

Telix Chairman, H Kevin McCann AO, said, “Anne is an outstanding addition to our Board. She brings industry-relevant expertise across commercial risk management, mergers and acquisitions and Nasdaq governance, with experience across a vast range of global, growth-focused healthcare companies. The Board looks forward to Anne’s contributions as Telix continues to grow globally.”

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical technologies. Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with international operations in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland), and Japan. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases. ARTMS, IsoTherapeutics, Lightpoint, Optimal Tracers and RLS are Telix Group companies. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: TLX).

Visit www.telixpharma.com for further information about Telix, including details of the latest share price, ASX and SEC filings, investor and analyst presentations, news releases, event details and other publications that may be of interest. You can also follow Telix on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

