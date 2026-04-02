Anixa Biosciences Advances Breast Cancer Vaccine Toward Phase 2 After Positive Phase 1 Results; Cytovance Selected for cGMP Manufacturing

Phase 1 study met primary endpoints, showed safety and tolerability at the maximum tolerated dose, and generated protocol-defined immune responses in 74% of participants

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. ("Anixa" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today announced that it has entered into a development and manufacturing agreement with Cytovance Biologics (www.cytovance.com), a leading full-service contract development and manufacturing organization ("CDMO") specializing in mammalian and microbially expressed biologics, to produce cGMP clinical materials for its planned Phase 2 clinical trial of its breast cancer vaccine.

The agreement follows positive final Phase 1 results in which the investigational vaccine met all primary endpoints, was safe and well tolerated at the maximum tolerated dose, and generated protocol-defined immune responses in 74% of participants. Based on these results, Anixa is advancing preparations for a Phase 2 clinical trial.

Anixa's breast cancer vaccine, developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic, targets α-lactalbumin—a lactation-associated protein that is typically expressed only in breast tissue during lactation, but which re-emerges in many forms of breast cancer. By generating an immune response against α-lactalbumin-expressing cells, the vaccine is designed to potentially provide both therapeutic and preventive benefits for patients with tumors expressing this protein. The vaccine is based on preclinical research led by the late Vincent Tuohy, Ph.D., who served as the Mort and Iris November Distinguished Chair in Innovative Breast Cancer Research at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Amit Kumar, Chairman and CEO of Anixa Biosciences, commented, "With final Phase 1 data demonstrating safety, tolerability, and strong immune responses in 74% of participants, we are focused on advancing this program toward Phase 2. Our agreement with Cytovance represents an important operational milestone as we work to secure cGMP clinical supply for the next stage of development." Dr. Kumar continued, "As we advance toward the Phase 2 trial, we expect to provide near-term updates on our progress."

"We are pleased to partner with Anixa to manufacture clinical materials for its Phase 2 breast cancer vaccine trial," said Ping Zhang, CEO of Cytovance Biologics. "Our team is committed to delivering high-quality cGMP manufacturing solutions that support innovative biotech programs. We look forward to leveraging our development and production capabilities to help advance this promising immunotherapy candidate."

About Cytovance



Cytovance Biologics is an established CDMO specializing in the expression and production of therapeutic proteins and antibodies from both mammalian cell culture and microbial fermentation. For 20 years, Cytovance has offered flexibility and ingenuity across a full range of integrated services, supporting clients on their journey from molecule to commercial manufacturing. Learn more about Cytovance Biologics at www.cytovance.com.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.



Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio consists of liraltagene autoleucel, or lira-cel, an ovarian cancer immunotherapy being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor-T cell (CER-T) technology. This technology is differentiated from other cell therapies as the natural ligand of the FSHR receptor, FSH, binds to the FSHR receptor on the tumor cell instead of an antibody fragment. Moffitt is a world leader in cancer immunotherapy treatments, pioneering next-generation cell therapies such as CAR-T, and tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) to harness the power of the immune system. The Company's vaccine portfolio includes vaccines being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to treat and prevent breast cancer and ovarian cancer, as well as additional cancer vaccines to address many intractable cancers, including high incidence malignancies in lung, colon, and prostate. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. The breast and ovarian cancer vaccines were developed at Cleveland Clinic and exclusively licensed to Anixa. Cleveland Clinic is entitled to royalties and other commercialization revenues from the Company related to these vaccine technologies. Anixa's unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on all stages of development allows the Company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visit www.anixa.com or follow Anixa on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements



Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

Anixa Contact:



Mike Catelani



President, COO & CFO



mcatelani@anixa.com



408-708-9808

Cytovance Media Contact:



Emily Steinhauer



esteinhauer@cglife.com



203-218-9906

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SOURCE Anixa Biosciences, Inc.