From MSCs to iPSCs: building the cell therapy future

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll be hearing from Miguel Forte, president of the International Society for Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT), and John Ellis, co-founder & CEO of Trenchant Bios, speaking live from the ISCT annual meeting. We dive into mesenchymal stem cells and induced pluripotent stem cells, exploring the science behind them, the manufacturing challenges, and the potential for scalable, engineered next-generation therapies.
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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll be listening to Miguel Forte, president of the International Society for Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT), and John Ellis, co-founder and CEO of Trenchant Bios, speaking live from the ISCT annual meeting. We dive into mesenchymal stem cells and induced pluripotent stem cells, unpacking the science, manufacturing hurdles and what it will take to build scalable, engineered next-generation therapies.
Host
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Jon Ellis, Co-founder & CEO, Trenchant Bio
Miguel Forte, President, International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.