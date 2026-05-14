From MSCs to iPSCs: building the cell therapy future

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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll be listening to Miguel Forte, president of the International Society for Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT), and John Ellis, co-founder and CEO of Trenchant Bios, speaking live from the ISCT annual meeting. We dive into mesenchymal stem cells and induced pluripotent stem cells, unpacking the science, manufacturing hurdles and what it will take to build scalable, engineered next-generation therapies.

Host

⁠Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Jon Ellis, Co-founder & CEO, Trenchant Bio

Miguel Forte, President, International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.