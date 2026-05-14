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News   Drug Development

From MSCs to iPSCs: building the cell therapy future

May 14, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll be hearing from Miguel Forte, president of the International Society for Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT), and John Ellis, co-founder & CEO of Trenchant Bios, speaking live from the ISCT annual meeting. We dive into mesenchymal stem cells and induced pluripotent stem cells, exploring the science behind them, the manufacturing challenges, and the potential for scalable, engineered next-generation therapies.

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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll be listening to Miguel Forte, president of the International Society for Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT), and John Ellis, co-founder and CEO of Trenchant Bios, speaking live from the ISCT annual meeting. We dive into mesenchymal stem cells and induced pluripotent stem cells, unpacking the science, manufacturing hurdles and what it will take to build scalable, engineered next-generation therapies.

Host

Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Jon Ellis, Co-founder & CEO, Trenchant Bio

Miguel Forte, President, International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts Denatured Clinical research Cell therapy Gene therapy Gene editing Manufacturing
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
BioSpace Insights BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
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