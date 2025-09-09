SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Angle PLC Announces Change of Adviser

September 9, 2025 | 
2 min read

APPOINTMENT OF NOMINATED ADVISER AND SOLE BROKER

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company with innovative circulating tumour cell (CTC) solutions for use in research, drug development and clinical oncology, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Cavendish Capital Markets Limited as the Company's Nominated Adviser and Sole Broker with immediate effect.

Notes for editors

About ANGLE plc

ANGLE is a world-leading liquid biopsy company with innovative circulating tumour cell (CTC) solutions for use in research, drug development and clinical oncology using a simple blood sample. ANGLE's FDA cleared and patent protected circulating tumour cell (CTC) harvesting technology known as the Parsortix® PC1 System enables complete downstream analysis of the sample including whole cell imaging and proteomic analysis and full genomic and transcriptomic molecular analysis.

ANGLE's commercial businesses are focusing on diagnostic products and clinical services. Diagnostic products include the Parsortix® system, associated consumables and assays. The clinical services business is offered through ANGLE's GCLP-compliant laboratories. Services include custom made assay development and clinical trial testing for pharma.

Over 115 peer-reviewed publications have demonstrated the performance of the Parsortix system. For more information, visit www.angleplc.com

