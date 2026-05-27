AngioDynamics to Present at the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

LATHAM, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body’s vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving patient quality of life, today announced that the management team will present at the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. The Company's presentation will begin at 9:20 a.m. (ET).

A live webcast of the event will be accessible through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.angiodynamics.com and will be available for replay following the event.

About AngioDynamics, Inc.

AngioDynamics is a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body’s vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving quality of life for patients.

The Company’s innovative technologies and devices are chosen by talented physicians in fast-growing healthcare markets to treat unmet patient needs. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.

Investors:

Stephen Trowbridge

Executive Vice President & CFO

518-795-1408

strowbridge@angiodynamics.com

Media:

Saleem Cheeks

Vice President, Communications

518-795-1174

scheeks@angiodynamics.com