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Anaptys to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Royalty Company Virtual Conference

May 4, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a company focused on managing the financial collaborations for Jemperli with GSK and imsidolimab with Vanda, today announced that Daniel Faga, president and chief executive officer of Anaptys, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Royalty Company Virtual Conference on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. The fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 1:30pm ET.

To register for the conference, please visit https://hcwevents.com/royalty-company-conference.

About Anaptys

Anaptys manages the financial collaborations for Jemperli with GSK and imsidolimab with Vanda, with a focus on protecting and returning the value of its royalties to shareholders. To learn more, visit www.AnaptysBio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:
Anaptys Investor Relations
investors@anaptysbio.com


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AnaptysBio, Inc. GSK
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