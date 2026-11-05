Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to Host Investor Event at ObesityWeek® 2026 Featuring Leading PBH Experts

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AMLX--Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) (“Amylyx” or the “Company”) today announced that it will host an investor event at the ObesityWeek® Annual Meeting on November 15, 2026, at 11:45 a.m. ET, both in-person and virtually. The event will feature Key Opinion Leader (KOL) perspectives on the substantial burden of post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH). Additionally, speakers will review the results from the Phase 3 LUCIDITY clinical trial of avexitide, an investigational, first-in-class glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor antagonist, in participants with PBH following Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) surgery, which will be presented at ObesityWeek.

Amylyx’s management team will be joined by the following experts at the event:

Marilyn Tan, MD, FACE, FACP Principal Investigator of the LUCIDITY clinical trial and Clinical Professor of Medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine

Zeb Saeed, MD, LUCIDITY clinical trial Investigator and Associate Physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Additional details regarding Amylyx’s data presentations at the ObesityWeek 2026 Annual Meeting are available here.

Webcast Information

Amylyx will host an investor event on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 11:45 a.m. ET in Washington D.C. to discuss the Phase 3 LUCIDITY results. A live webcast of the presentation and Q&A portion of the event can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” in the Investor section of the Company’s website, https://investors.amylyx.com/events-presentations. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 90 days following the event.

About Avexitide

Avexitide is an investigational, first-in-class glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor antagonist that has been evaluated in six clinical trials for post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH) and has also been studied in congenital hyperinsulinism (HI). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted avexitide Breakthrough Therapy Designation for both indications, Rare Pediatric Disease Designation in congenital HI, and Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of hyperinsulinemic hypoglycemia (which includes PBH and congenital HI). In PBH, an exaggerated GLP-1 response leads to excessive insulin secretion, resulting in recurrent hypoglycemic events. Avexitide is a competitive GLP-1 receptor antagonist designed to bind to the GLP-1 receptor on pancreatic islet beta cells and inhibit the exaggerated GLP-1-driven insulin response characteristic of PBH, reducing inappropriate insulin secretion and stabilizing blood glucose levels. In two Phase 2 and the Phase 3 LUCIDITY clinical trials in PBH, avexitide demonstrated highly statistically significant reductions in hypoglycemic events.

About Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia (PBH)

PBH is a chronic metabolic condition that is estimated to affect approximately 8% of people in the U.S. who have undergone the two most common types of bariatric surgery, sleeve gastrectomy and Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (approximately 160,000 people in the U.S.). PBH is thought to be driven by an exaggerated glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) response, primarily in response to food intake, leading to persistent, recurrent, and often debilitating rapid drops in blood glucose, known as hypoglycemia. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) recognizes hypoglycemia as a potential medical emergency because low blood glucose levels can compromise the body’s ability to maintain essential physiologic processes. In addition, hypoglycemia in the context of PBH may manifest as neuroglycopenia – an inadequate supply of glucose to the brain – which can cause confusion, cognitive dysfunction, loss of consciousness, and seizures. PBH can be associated with substantial disability, compromising safety, disrupting independent living, and affecting nutritional status and overall quality of life. Despite the substantial burden, there are currently no FDA-approved therapies for PBH.

About the LUCIDITY Trial

LUCIDITY (NCT06747468) is a 78-participant, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of avexitide in participants with PBH following RYGB surgery. The Phase 3 trial was conducted at 21 sites in the U.S. Participants were randomized 3:2 to receive either 90 mg of avexitide subcutaneously once daily or placebo. The trial includes an up to six-week screening period, including a three-week run-in period, a 16-week double-blind treatment period, and a 32-week open-label extension (OLE) period. The primary efficacy objective of LUCIDITY was to evaluate the FDA-agreed upon primary outcome of reduction in the composite of Level 2 and Level 3 hypoglycemic events through Week 16. Safety and tolerability were also evaluated.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

At Amylyx, our mission is to usher in a new era of treating diseases with high unmet needs. Where others see challenges, we see opportunities that we pursue with urgency, rigorous science, and unwavering commitment to the communities we serve. We are currently focused on four investigational therapies across several endocrine conditions and neurodegenerative diseases in which we believe can make the greatest impact. For more information, visit amylyx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. For investors, please visit investors.amylyx.com.

Media

Amylyx Media Team

(857) 320-6244

amylyxmediateam@amylyx.com

Investors

Courtney O’Leary

(978) 621-7347

Investors@amylyx.com