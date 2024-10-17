SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Amplo Biotechnology Announces Three Presentations at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 31st Annual Congress

October 17, 2024 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplo Biotechnology, a biotechnology company developing genetic medicines for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases, announced the presentation of three posters at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 31st Annual Congress, taking place from October 22-25, 2024, in Rome, Italy. Amplo will feature three poster presentations detailing its platform approach to developing programmatic gene therapies, new preclinical data for Dok-7 gene therapy (AMP-101), and lead candidate activities for its novel Collagen Q therapy (AMP-201).

“We are pleased to present data at ESGCT demonstrating the potential of our lean drug development strategy that supports the commercial viability of gene therapies in rare- and super-rare diseases by leveraging the ecosystem’s knowledge,” said Patricio Sepulveda, PhD MBA, Chief Executive Officer at Amplo Biotechnology.

Details for the poster presentations:

Abstract Title: Development of a platform gene therapy approach for Congenital Myasthenic Syndromes

Presenting Author: Patricio V. Sepulveda S., PhD MBA

Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Abstract Title: Pre-clinical development of gene augmentation therapy to restore Acetylcholinesterase activity in Collagen Q Congenital Myasthenic Syndrome using a platform approach to AAV gene therapy development.

Presenting Author: Claudia Canzonetta, PhD

Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Abstract Title: The pre-clinical development of gene augmentation therapy to stabilize the neuromuscular junction in Dok-7 Congenital Myasthenic Syndrome reveals a mechanism of action that has the potential to treat many neuromuscular junction diseases using the same vector.

Presenting Author: Paul Al Hawkins

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024

About Amplo Biotechnology

Amplo is a late, pre-clinical genetic medicines company focused on therapies for rare and super-rare diseases.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amplo-biotechnology-announces-three-presentations-at-the-european-society-of-gene-and-cell-therapy-31st-annual-congress-302279163.html

SOURCE Amplo Biotechnology

Southern California Gene therapy Preclinical Data Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Concept art of a gene therapy showing a syringe injecting into a 3D DNA helix
Gene therapy
7 Children Receiving Bluebird’s Gene Therapy Developed Blood Cancers: Study
October 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Tim Hunt, CEO of the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, provides welcome remarks at 2024 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa.
Cell and gene therapy
Cell and Gene Therapy Investment Ticks Up After Hard Few Years
October 8, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Facade of AstraZeneca's office in Shanghai, China
Cardiovascular disease
AstraZeneca Puts $2B On The Line for Preclinical Heart Disease Drug
October 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
U.S. and Chinese flags in concrete, broken in the middle
BIOSECURE Act
WuXi Mulls Sale of Some US, European Operations: FT
October 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac