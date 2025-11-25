AMGEN TO PRESENT AT CITI’S 2025 GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at Citi's 2025 Global Healthcare Conference at 1:45 p.m. ET on December 3, 2025. Peter Griffith, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Amgen, and Jay Bradner, executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen, will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com, under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen

Amgen discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers innovative medicines to help millions of patients in their fight against some of the world's toughest diseases. More than 40 years ago, Amgen helped to establish the biotechnology industry and remains on the cutting-edge of innovation, using technology and human genetic data to push beyond what's known today. Amgen is advancing a broad and deep pipeline that builds on its existing portfolio of medicines to treat cancer, heart disease, osteoporosis, inflammatory diseases and rare diseases.

In 2024, Amgen was named one of the "World's Most Innovative Companies" by Fast Company and one of "America's Best Large Employers" by Forbes, among other external recognitions. Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average®, and it is also part of the Nasdaq-100 Index®, which includes the largest and most innovative non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and Threads.

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks



Elissa Snook, 609-251-1407 (media)



Casey Capparelli, 805-447-1746 (investors)

