American Nutrition Association Announces Initiative with Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Advance Evidence-Based Sodium Reduction and Cardiovascular Health Education

Joint initiative aims to provide scientific validation for patient empowerment, clinician education on lower sodium intake and cardiovascular comorbidity awareness

CHICAGO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Nutrition Association (ANA) today announced its initiative with Jazz Pharmaceuticals to provide evidence-based nutritional education to support people living with narcolepsy or idiopathic hypersomnia (IH) sleep disorders associated with elevated cardiovascular (CV) and cardiometabolic (CM) risk, which make targeted, proactive nutrition even more critical. Together, they aim to translate the latest nutrition science into actionable, patient-centered guidance for people living with these conditions, and empower them to feel confident, informed, and supported in their nutritional and health choices.

People living with narcolepsy or IH experience disproportionately higher prevalence of CV and CM comorbidities, even at younger ages than may be expected.1,2 In these populations, sodium intake plays a clinically meaningful role in elevating blood pressure and increasing long-term CV risk, making proactive management of modifiable risk factors, such as sodium exposures from medications, important for this patient population.1,2

Excess dietary sodium, including food, beverage, and prescription or Over-the-Counter medications, is a modifiable risk factor for hypertension and cardiovascular disease (CVD), a leading cause of death in the United States, accounting for approximately 700,000 deaths each year.3 The average American consumes upwards of 3,400 mg of sodium each day, which is nearly 50% above the recommended upper limit.4 Despite decades of evidence supporting sodium reduction as a key strategy to lower CV risk, sodium remains widely underrecognized as a modifiable risk factor, and awareness and adherence to a total daily recommended intake of 1,500 to 2,300 mg sodium remains a challenge, especially for people living with narcolepsy or IH.1,2

"The American Nutrition Association is dedicated to advancing the science of nutrition and translating that science into meaningful action for patients and healthcare professionals alike," said Corinne Bush, MS, CNS, CEO of the American Nutrition Association. "At ANA, the first of our core values is that nutrition is a science. Excess sodium intake is one of the most meaningful and modifiable contributors to elevated blood pressure and CV risk, and through this partnership with Jazz Pharmaceuticals, we are putting that science to work for the patients who need it most."

Through this collaboration, people living with or at risk for CVD, including patients with narcolepsy or IH, will have access to credible, science-backed resources to understand the benefits and risks of total sodium exposure and empower patients to gain control of their health through the choices they make. Healthcare providers will be more equipped with peer-to-peer, evidence-based resources to have meaningful conversations with their patients about sodium reduction as a modifiable factor and a cornerstone of CV risk mitigation.5

"For decades, we have been committed to pioneering care for patients with serious and rare conditions, including narcolepsy and IH, and recognize that transforming patient outcomes requires more than medicines alone," said Sarah McMahon, Ph.D., senior vice president and sleep franchise head of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "By partnering with the American Nutrition Association, we are merging scientific rigor and patient-centered education to empower people to make informed, healthier choices around the impact of total sodium intake and the need for actionable steps to reduce sodium exposure in people with inherent CV/CM risk."

Further details on programming and resources will be released as the collaboration progresses.

About the American Nutrition Association



The American Nutrition Association (ANA) is a nonprofit organization committed to advancing the science of personalized nutrition and translating that science into meaningful action for patients, healthcare professionals and communities. ANA brings together leading researchers, clinicians and nutrition scientists to build and disseminate evidence-based guidance that empowers people to make informed dietary choices and improve long-term health outcomes. Through education, advocacy and strategic partnerships, ANA works to bridge the gap between nutrition science and everyday practice. Please visit www.theana.org for more information.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals



Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharma company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with rare disease — often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of medicines, including leading therapies addressing epilepsies, cancers and sleep disorders. Our patient-focused and science-driven approach powers pioneering research and development advancements across our robust pipeline of innovative therapeutics. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with research and development laboratories, manufacturing facilities and employees in multiple countries committed to serving patients worldwide. Please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com for more information.

ANA Media Contact:



Amy Smith, Senior Director of Nutrition Programs and Advocacy - American Nutrition Association - asmith@theana.org

References

1 Saad R, Lillaney P, Profant DA, Fuller DS, Poole EM, Alvord T, Prince P, Desai S, Whalen M, Ni W, Black J. Cardiovascular burden of individuals diagnosed with idiopathic hypersomnia: Real-World Idiopathic Hypersomnia Total Health Model (CV-RHYTHM). Sleep Med. 2025 Sep;133:106587. doi: 10.1016/j.sleep.2025.106587. Epub 2025 May 19. PMID: 40494110.



2 Thorpy MJ, et al. Cardiovascular Risks in People With Narcolepsy: Expert Panel Consensus Recommendations. Journal of the American Heart Association. 2025. https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/JAHA.124.035168



3 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Heart Disease Facts. https://www.cdc.gov/heartdisease/facts.htm. Accessed February 2026.



4 U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Sodium Reduction in the Food Supply. https://www.fda.gov/food/nutrition-food-labeling-and-critical-foods/sodium-reduction-food-supply . Accessed February 2026.



5 American Heart Association. Sodium and Salt. https://www.heart.org/en/healthy-living/healthy-eating/eat-smart/sodium/sodium-and-salt. Accessed February 2026.

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SOURCE American Nutrition Association