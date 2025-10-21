Ambry Genetics Announces 10-Year Study in Genetics in Medicine Highlighting the Impact of Proactive Exome Reanalysis for Healthcare Equity

Study finds significantly lower rates of provider-initiated exome reanalysis among diverse racial, ethnic, and ancestral groups highlighting the importance of proactive reanalysis offerings like Ambry’s Patient for Life™ program

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ambry Genetics, a leader in genetic testing, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study in Genetics in Medicine (GIM), the official journal of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG). The ACMG is a national organization bringing together experts in medical genetics to improve patient care and to support fair access to genetic services. The study presents a comprehensive analysis of 10 years of exome reanalysis data across diverse racial, ethnic, and ancestral (REA) groups.

The study compared provider-requested exome reanalysis with Ambry’s proactive, laboratory-driven reanalysis program. Patients in the Hispanic and Latino, Asian, and African American and Black groups were found to have significantly lower rates of provider-initiated reanalysis—specifically 22%, 21% and 17%, respectively, compared to the White group at 25%. Reanalysis, whether provider-initiated or proactive, resulted in an increase in positive results across all groups, consistent with data published by the laboratory earlier this year. i

“Our findings show that when all patient populations have regular access to genomic reanalysis, more people can benefit from new genetic discoveries,” said Andrew Giles, MS, CGC, lead author and Clinical Genomics Scientist at Ambry. “This research not only deepens our scientific understanding, it also reinforces our commitment to equity in patient care.”

These findings suggest that non-White patients experience barriers to accessing reanalysis for exome testing, consistent with other documented barriers to accessing genetic services from previous studies. ii-iii The Ambry Patient for Life™ program, which provides ongoing laboratory-driven exome reanalysis without the continuing need for a provider request, eliminates the provider-referral barrier and provides more equitable access to new genetic information that can impact clinical management. This publication represents one of the few peer-reviewed studies specifically evaluating exome reanalysis across REA populations. The study's findings have the potential to influence clinical practice guidelines and inform healthcare policies that promote more inclusive genomic testing.

"This research is a powerful reminder that everyone, regardless of their race, ethnicity or background, deserves access to genomic testing informed by the newest genetic insights. This isn’t just good science, it’s about doing what’s right for all patients,” said Tom Schoenherr, CEO of Ambry Genetics.

_______________ i Ambry Genetics. New study shows impact of Ambry Genetics’ Patient for Life™ program on rare disease diagnosis press release. Ambry Genetics. Published May 27, 2025. Accessed September 22, 2025. https://www.ambrygen.com/company/press-release/155/new-study-shows-impact-of-ambry-genetics-patient-for-life-program-on-rare-disease-diagnosis ii Chapman-Davis E, Zhou ZN, Fields JC, et al. Racial and ethnic disparities in genetic testing at a hereditary breast and ovarian cancer center. J Gen Intern Med. 2021;36(1):35-42. doi:10.1007/s11606-020-06064-x iii Shields AE, Burke W, Levy DE. Differential use of available genetic tests among primary care physicians in the United States: results of a national survey. Genet Med. 2008;10(6):404-414. doi:10.1097/GIM.0b013e3181770184

ABOUT AMBRY GENETICS ®

Ambry Genetics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tempus, translates scientific research into clinically actionable test results based upon a deep understanding of the human genome and the biology behind genetic disease. It is a leader in genetic testing and aims to improve health by understanding the relationship between genetics and disease. Over its 25-year history, Ambry has remained committed to empowering patients to make informed healthcare decisions based on their genetic data.

ABOUT TEMPUS

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Tempus and Tempus’ industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the potential impact of Ambry Genetics research and publications; the contributions of Ambry Genetics research and findings to the larger scientific community and the use of its products and services to advance clinical care for patients are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Tempus cautions you that the foregoing may not include all the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Tempus has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect Tempus’ business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: Tempus’ financial performance; the ability to attract and retain customers and partners; managing Tempus’ growth and future expenses; competition and new market entrants; compliance with new laws, regulations and executive actions, including any evolving regulations in the artificial intelligence space; the ability to maintain, protect and enhance Tempus’ intellectual property; the ability to attract and retain qualified team members and key personnel; the ability to repay or refinance outstanding debt, or to access additional financing; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, health epidemics, macroeconomic conditions, and war or other armed conflict, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Tempus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 24, 2025, as well as in other filings Tempus may make with the SEC in the future. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Tempus believes to be reasonable as of this date. Tempus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

For Ambry Genetics

gwen@gwengordonpr.com