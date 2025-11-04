Amarin To Present New Analyses Affirming Robustness of Data from REDUCE-IT and Additional Mechanisms of Action of Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) at American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2025

DUBLIN and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN), a company committed to advancing the science of cardiovascular care, today announced it will be presenting new findings at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2025 scheduled for November 7-10 in New Orleans, Louisiana. These new data supported by Amarin will further reinforce the robust efficacy of VASCEPA®/VAZKEPA® (icosapent ethyl) in cardiovascular risk reduction (CVRR) as well as highlight the pleiotropic mechanism of action of Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA).

Data being featured at the AHA Scientific Sessions include new analyses from the REDUCE-IT study evaluating the clinical benefit of Icosapent Ethyl (IPE) on cardiovascular (CV) outcomes with or without baseline use of aspirin. Alongside this data is a series of mechanistic studies that explore the anti-oxidant effects of EPA on lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)] as well as anti-inflammatory and endothelial-protective properties.

Featured Amarin-supported abstracts to be presented by academic collaborators (italicized below) at AHA Scientific Sessions 2025 include:

Abstract Board Session

Efficacy of Icosapent Ethyl for Cardiovascular Risk Reduction by Aspirin Use in REDUCE-IT

Rahul Aggarwal, Deepak L. Bhatt, Christie M. Ballantyne, Michael Miller, Eliot A. Brinton, Terry A. Jacobson, Steven B. Ketchum, Ralph T. Doyle, Jr., Jean-Claude Tardif, Gabriel Steg

- Available November 9, 3:15 pm CST

- Population Science Zone

Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) Limits Lipoprotein(a) Oxidation and its Related Effects on Endothelial Cell Stress Response Protein Expression

Samuel C.R. Sherratt, Peter Libby, Richard L. Dunbar, Deepak L. Bhatt, R. Preston Mason

- Available November 10, 1:00 pm CST

- Basic Science Zone

Moderated Digital Poster Presentations

Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) and GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Combination Enhanced Expression of Src Kinase and Related Pathways in Endothelial Cells during Inflammation

Samuel C.R. Sherratt, Peter Libby, Richard L. Dunbar, Deepak L. Bhatt, R. Preston Mason

- Available November 9, 10:04 am CST

- Basic Science Zone‚ Moderated Digital Poster 27

Eicosapentaenoic Acid Attenuates Oxidation of Lp(a) and other Atherogenic Lipoproteins by a Potent Scavenging Mechanism

Samuel C.R. Sherratt, Peter Libby, Richard L. Dunbar, Deepak L. Bhatt, R. Preston Mason

- Available November 10, 2:13pm CST

- Basic Science Zone‚ Moderated Digital Poster 25

About Amarin

Amarin is a global pharmaceutical company committed to reducing the cardiovascular disease (CVD) burden for patients and communities and to advancing the science of cardiovascular care around the world. We own and support a global branded product approved by multiple regulatory authorities based on a track record of proven efficacy and safety and backed by robust clinical trial evidence. Our commercialization model includes a direct sales approach in the U.S. and an indirect distribution strategy internationally, through a syndicate of reputable and well-established partners with significant geographic expertise, covering over 90 markets worldwide. Our success is driven by a dedicated, talented, and highly skilled team of experts passionate about the fight against the world’s leading cause of death, CVD.

About VASCEPA®/VAZKEPA® (icosapent ethyl) Capsules

VASCEPA (icosapent ethyl) capsules are the first prescription treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) comprised solely of the active ingredient, icosapent ethyl (IPE), a unique form of eicosapentaenoic acid. VASCEPA was launched in the United States in January 2020 as the first drug approved by the U.S. FDA for treatment of the studied high-risk patients with persistent cardiovascular risk despite being on statin therapy. VASCEPA was initially launched in the United States in 2013 based on the drug’s initial FDA approved indication for use as an adjunct therapy to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe (≥500 mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia. Since launch, VASCEPA has been prescribed more than twenty-five million times. VASCEPA is covered by most major medical insurance plans. In addition to the United States, VASCEPA is approved and sold in Canada, China, Australia, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait. In Europe, in March 2021 marketing authorization was granted to icosapent ethyl in the European Union for the reduction of risk of cardiovascular events in patients at high cardiovascular risk, under the brand name VAZKEPA. In April 2021 marketing authorization for VAZKEPA (icosapent ethyl) was granted in the United Kingdom (applying to England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland). VAZKEPA (icosapent ethyl) is currently approved and sold in Europe in Sweden, Finland, England/Wales, Spain, Netherlands, Scotland, Greece, Portugal, Italy, Denmark and Austria.

