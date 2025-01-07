Alzheon Announces Appointment of Renowned Investor and Financial Executive Muneer A. Satter to Board of Directors

Mr. Satter’s Extensive Investment, Company-Building, and Transaction Experience Strengthens Alzheon’s Board Leadership

Valiltramiprosate/ALZ-801 Has Potential to Become the First Oral Agent to Slow Alzheimer’s Pathology in Patients

APOLLOE4 Pivotal Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Valiltramiprosate in Early Alzheimer’s Disease Completed

APOLLOE4 Topline Presentation at Valiltramiprosate Symposium at Alzheimer’s Disease Parkinson’s Disease (ADPD) Conference in Vienna in April 2025

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ALZ801--Alzheon, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates and diagnostic assays for patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and other neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that it has appointed Muneer A. Satter, JD, MBA to its Board of Directors.





“2024 was a transformational year at Alzheon and with the completion of our APOLLOE4 Phase 3 trial and $100M Series E round of funding, we are preparing for regulatory meetings, potential filings and commercialization of our lead product valiltramiprosate, as well as future studies for our product candidates and portfolio. Muneer has been instrumental in our financing efforts and brings an outstanding track record of financial transactions, investment and company-building experience to Alzheon’s Board,” said Martin Tolar, MD, PhD, Founder, President, and CEO of Alzheon. “Alzheon’s well differentiated and simplified approach to disease modification with oral valiltramiprosate has the potential to simplify the patient journey in Alzheimer’s and, if approved, could provide an effective and safe therapy to millions of patients who are facing an urgent medical need. As we chart a new path for Alzheon, I look forward to strategic and business guidance from someone as experienced and accomplished as Muneer.”

Mr. Satter leads Satter Investment Management, a private investment firm, which manages Alerce Investment Management, L.P., focused on investments in healthcare companies. Mr. Satter is a retired partner at Goldman Sachs, where he was a partner of the firm for sixteen years. He is vice chairman of the Board of the Goldman Sachs Foundation and GS Gives, where he is also chairman of the Investment Committee overseeing $1.2 billion in assets. He is a member of the Board of Northwestern University, where he was previously chairman of the Finance Committee. He is also a member and on the Executive Committee of the Board of the Navy SEAL Foundation. He is a member of the Board of the Northwestern Medical Group comprising over 1,000 doctors and $1 billion in revenue. He is on the Board of Advisors of Accelerate Institute, which provides leadership training for school principals.

Mr. Satter received a BA from Northwestern University, and a JD/MBA from Harvard Law School and Harvard Business School. He lives in Chicago, IL with his wife, Kristen, and their five daughters.

“Alzheon has the potential to bring a pathbreaking Alzheimer’s therapy to market that is desperately needed for patients worldwide, who presently do not have many options,” said Mr. Satter. “Additionally, valiltramiprosate’s oral formulation could provide a more cost-effective solution for health systems globally and one that would be far more convenient for patients and their caregivers. Alzheon science and drug development could revolutionize the Alzheimer’s treatment paradigm and I am very excited to join this board of directors and assist as we work to fill such a tremendous unmet need.”

About ALZ-801

Valiltramiprosate/ALZ-801 is a potential first-in-class, investigational oral agent in Phase 3 development as a potentially disease modifying treatment for AD.1-5,7,10 Valiltramiprosate is designed to block the formation of neurotoxic soluble beta amyloid oligomers implicated in cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s patients.1-5,7,12 In mechanism of action studies, ALZ-801 has fully inhibited the formation of neurotoxic soluble beta amyloid oligomers at the Phase 3 clinical dose.1,7,10,12 Valiltramiprosate acts through a novel enveloping molecular mechanism of action to block formation of neurotoxic soluble amyloid oligomers in the human brain12 associated with the onset and progression of cognitive decline in AD patients.1,2,5,7,8 Valiltramiprosate received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2017 for Alzheimer’s disease. In clinical trials, valiltramiprosate has shown potential for robust clinical efficacy and favorable safety results with no increased risk of brain vasogenic edema.3-8,11,13 The initial Phase 3 program for valiltramiprosate is focusing on Early AD patients with two copies of the apolipoprotein ε4 allele (APOE4/4 homozygotes), with potential future program expansion to AD treatment and prevention in patients carrying one copy of the APOE4 gene and noncarriers.1–8

Valiltramiprosate APOLLOE4 Phase 3 Trial

An Efficacy and Safety Study of Valiltramiprosate in APOE4/4 Early Alzheimer’s Disease Subjects (NCT04770220): This trial is designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety, biomarker and imaging effects of 265 mg twice daily oral dose of valiltramiprosate in Early AD subjects with two copies of the apolipoprotein ε4 allele (APOE4/4 homozygotes), who constitute approximately 15% of Alzheimer’s patients. This is a double-blind, randomized trial comparing oral valiltramiprosate to placebo treatment over 78 weeks. The APOLLOE4 trial is supported by a $51 million grant from the National Institute on Aging to Alzheon, with Susan Abushakra as the principal investigator.

Valiltramiprosate APOLLOE4 Long Term Extension Trial (LTE)

An ongoing long-term extension of the trial, APOLLOE4-LTE evaluates valiltramiprosate in subjects who complete the core APOLLOE4 study for an additional 52 weeks of treatment for a total of 130 weeks or 2.5 years over the core and LTE study. This LTE study is currently ongoing in the US, UK and Canada (NCT06304883).

Valiltramiprosate Phase 2 Biomarker Trial

Biomarker Effects of Valiltramiprosate in APOE4 Carriers with Early Alzheimer’s Disease (NCT04693520): This trial was designed to evaluate the effects of 265 mg twice daily oral dose of valiltramiprosate on biomarkers of AD pathology in subjects with Early AD, who have either the APOE4/4 or APOE3/4 genotype and constitute 65-70% of Alzheimer’s patients. The trial also included evaluation of clinical efficacy, safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic profile of valiltramiprosate over 104 weeks of treatment (primary endpoint). An ongoing long-term extension of the trial evaluates the same dose of valiltramiprosate for an additional 104 weeks of treatment for a total of 208 weeks.

About Alzheon

Alzheon, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates and diagnostic assays for patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. We are committed to developing innovative medicines by directly addressing the underlying pathology of neurodegeneration. Our lead Alzheimer’s clinical candidate, valiltramiprosate/ALZ-801, is a first-in-class oral agent in Phase 3 development as a potentially disease modifying treatment for AD. Valiltramiprosate is an oral small molecule that has been observed to fully block the formation of neurotoxic soluble amyloid oligomers in preclinical tests. Our clinical expertise and technology platform are focused on developing drug candidates and diagnostic assays using a precision medicine approach based on individual genetic and biomarker information to advance therapies with the greatest impact for patients.

Alzheon Scientific Publications

