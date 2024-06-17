Alzheon
With one disease-modifying therapy already reaching patients and another expected to soon, several biopharma companies anticipate key data for novel assets in the coming 12 months.
Alzheon Inc. unveiled promising data from a Phase II biomarker trial of its investigational drug ALZ-801 to treat early Alzheimer’s disease.
ALZ-801 is administered orally and works by blocking the formation of neurotoxic soluble amyloid oligomers that later lead to cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s patients.
A drug to halt the progression of Alzheimer’s disease will likely be approved within the next three years, and Alzheon’s ALZ-801 might be the leading candidate.
“We are grateful to the NIA for their rigorous scientific review and funding support to advance ALZ-8801 for Alzheimer’s patients in need of an effective treatment,” said Martin Tolar, founder, president and chief executive officer of Alzheon.
Martin Tolar, chief executive officer of Alzheon, told BioSpace that his company’s drug was designed to inhibit the formation of toxic soluble amyloid oligomers.
