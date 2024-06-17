SUBSCRIBE
Drug Development
5 Alzheimer’s Data Readouts to Watch in 2024
With one disease-modifying therapy already reaching patients and another expected to soon, several biopharma companies anticipate key data for novel assets in the coming 12 months.
February 2, 2024
4 min read
Kate Goodwin
Drug Development
Alzheon Biomarker Trial Brings Insight to Stalled Treatment Space
Alzheon Inc. unveiled promising data from a Phase II biomarker trial of its investigational drug ALZ-801 to treat early Alzheimer’s disease.
September 20, 2022
1 min read
Paul Elias
Drug Development
Money on the Move: Tessera, Unlearn.AI, Blue Spark, Alzheon and Trevana
The major money winners this week included a DNA editing platform, a machine-learning platform that creates digital patient “twins” and wearable temperature-monitoring patches.
April 20, 2022
3 min read
Hannah Chudleigh
Drug Development
Alzheon Alzheimer’s Asset Poised for Phase III with High Hopes
ALZ-801 is administered orally and works by blocking the formation of neurotoxic soluble amyloid oligomers that later lead to cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s patients.
February 8, 2022
2 min read
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Genetown
New Drug Approval Could Be on Horizon for Alzheimer’s after 17-Year Drought
A drug to halt the progression of Alzheimer’s disease will likely be approved within the next three years, and Alzheon’s ALZ-801 might be the leading candidate.
March 9, 2021
5 min read
Gail Dutton
Genetown
Top 10 Biopharma Companies in Massachusetts to Receive NIH Funding in 2020
Biopharma companies may receive NIH funding, but generally, not to the extent that academia does. However, the Genetown Hotbed has several biopharma companies that received significant funds from the NIH in 2020. Here’s a look at the top 10.
February 23, 2021
5 min read
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: August 17-21
It was a relatively quiet week for clinical trial news. Here’s a look.
August 21, 2020
5 min read
Mark Terry
Drug Development
NIA Backs Alzheon’s Phase III Alzheimer’s Trial with $47 Million Grant
“We are grateful to the NIA for their rigorous scientific review and funding support to advance ALZ-8801 for Alzheimer’s patients in need of an effective treatment,” said Martin Tolar, founder, president and chief executive officer of Alzheon.
August 20, 2020
3 min read
Mark Terry
Genetown
Targeting Amyloid Oligomers for Alzheimer’s Research
Martin Tolar, chief executive officer of Alzheon, told BioSpace that his company’s drug was designed to inhibit the formation of toxic soluble amyloid oligomers.
February 5, 2020
3 min read
Alex Keown
IN THE PRESS
Drug Development
Alzheon Announces First Patient Dosed in Long-Term Extension of APOLLOE4 Phase 3 Trial of Oral ALZ-801/Valiltramiprosate and Launches 52-Week Extension of Phase 2 Biomarker Trial in Patients with Early Alzheimer’s Disease
April 30, 2024
10 min read
Genetown
Peer-Reviewed Scientific Publication Proposes Unifying Single Toxin Theory of Brain Neurodegeneration that Identifies New Drug Targets and Treatments for Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Neurodegenerative Disorders
March 26, 2024
9 min read
Genetown
Alzheon to Present Biomarker, Brain Preservation, and Clinical Results from Pivotal Program of Oral ALZ-801/Valiltramiprosate at International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders
February 27, 2024
8 min read
Genetown
Alzheon CEO Dr. Martin Tolar Awarded Eliška and Zdeněk Strmiska Award from Alzheimer’s Foundation for Significant Contribution Towards Research and Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease, and Donated Cash Prize to INDRC Institute
January 3, 2024
10 min read
Genetown
Alzheon CEO Dr. Martin Tolar to Present ALZ-801/Valiltramiprosate Investigational Oral Alzheimer’s Treatment Program at Nobel Forum at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden
January 3, 2024
7 min read
Drug Development
Alzheon CEO Dr. Martin Tolar to Discuss Positive Results from Phase 2 Biomarker Study and Upcoming Readout from Pivotal APOLLOE4 Phase 3 Study Evaluating Oral ALZ-801/Valiltramiprosate at Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium
October 31, 2023
8 min read
Genetown
Alzheon to Present Biomarker, Brain Preservation, and Clinical Results from Pivotal Program of Oral ALZ-801/Valiltramiprosate at 16th Annual Clinical Trials in Alzheimer’s Disease Conference
October 17, 2023
9 min read
Genetown
Alzheon To Present Pivotal Program of Oral ALZ-801/Valiltramiprosate at Singularity Conference, Goldman Sachs Alzheimer’s Disease Day, and BIO Investor Forum
September 26, 2023
8 min read
Drug Development
Alzheon Reports Industry-Leading Biomarker, Brain Preservation and Clinical Benefits Following 24 Months of Treatment in Phase 2 Trial of Oral ALZ-801 (Valiltramiprosate) in Patients with Early Alzheimer’s Disease
September 13, 2023
14 min read
Drug Development
Alzheon to Present Baseline Imaging Characteristics from Ongoing APOLLOE4 Phase 3 Trial of Oral Tablet ALZ-801 (Valiltramiprosate) and Positive Biomarker/Clinical Correlations from Phase 2 Biomarker Study at AAIC in Amsterdam
July 11, 2023
11 min read
