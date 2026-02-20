SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ALX Oncology to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in Q1 2026

February 19, 2026 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. ("ALX Oncology”; Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives, today announced that ALX Oncology leadership will participate in the Wells Fargo Executive Biotech Summit, TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference, and UBS Biotech Summit.

The details of the meetings are as follows:

Wells Fargo Executive Biotech Summit

Format: One-on-one meetings
Date: February 24-25, 2026
Location: Lake Tahoe, CA

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

Format: Presentation
Date: March 3, 2026
Time: 9:10 AM EST
Location: Boston, MA
Webcast link: Available here

UBS Biotech Summit

Format: One-on-one meetings
Date: March 10, 2026
Location: Miami, FL

The webcast of the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference presentation can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of ALX Oncology’s website at www.alxoncology.com under the Events section of the Events and Presentations tab. Replay of the webcast will be archived for up to 90 days following the presentation date.

About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology (Nasdaq: ALXO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives. ALX Oncology’s lead therapeutic candidate, evorpacept, has demonstrated potential to serve as a cornerstone therapy upon which the future of immuno-oncology can be built. Evorpacept is currently being evaluated across multiple ongoing clinical trials in a wide range of cancer indications. ALX Oncology’s second pipeline candidate, ALX2004, is a novel EGFR-targeted antibody-drug conjugate with a differentiated mechanism of action. A Phase 1 dose-escalation trial of ALX2004 is ongoing in patients with EGFR-expressing solid tumors. More information is available at www.alxoncology.com and on LinkedIn @ALX Oncology.

Investor Relations Contact:
Elhan Webb, CFA, IR Consultant
ewebb@alxoncology.com

Media Contact:
Michele Parisi, SparkPoint Healthcare Communications
mparisi@sparkpointpr.com 
(925) 864-5028


Northern California Events
ALX Oncology
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Social media networking. Network with members connected with each other. Group of people. Communication, teamwork, community, society. Abstract concept with wooden pieces on blue background.
FDA
Moderna’s Outright Flu Refusal Just the Latest Case of Crossed FDA Signals
February 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Viral vector, gene therapy, DNA delivery. Virus inserting genetic material into a cell nucleus. Gene editing, therapeutic genes, engineering, genetic diseases, dna, CRISPR, biotechnology. Medicine 3D illustration
Gene therapy
In Vivo Is Having a Moment as Cell and Gene Therapy Sector Gathers in San Diego
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Sunset skyline of San Diego downtown viewed from Coronado Island.
gene therapy
Advanced Therapies Week 2026: ‘Solving for Science’ and Weathering Global Complexity
January 28, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Job Trends
BioSpace Reveals Fresh Design With 2026 Hotbed Maps, Highlighting Life Sciences Hubs
January 20, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner