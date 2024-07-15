ALX Oncology
The clinical-stage company joins several others in the anti-CD47 space which have dropped studies amid poor results, including Gilead Sciences’ decision late last month to stop a Phase III trial.
Due to the registration potential of the mid-stage studies, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration requested the company complete a standard safety study, which amounts to a partial clinical hold on the study.
ALX Oncology will partner with pharma giant Merck to evaluate a combination of its CD47 inhibitor with Keytruda as a potential treatment for patients with Head & Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma.
