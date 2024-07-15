SUBSCRIBE
ALX Oncology

NEWS
Pictured: Doctor holding up hand to stop, courtesy
Drug Development
ALX Oncology Axes Two CD47 Programs on Disappointing Results
The clinical-stage company joins several others in the anti-CD47 space which have dropped studies amid poor results, including Gilead Sciences’ decision late last month to stop a Phase III trial.
August 11, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Connor Lynch
Policy
FDA Slows ALX Oncology’s HNSCC Study with New Safety Study Requirement
Due to the registration potential of the mid-stage studies, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration requested the company complete a standard safety study, which amounts to a partial clinical hold on the study.
December 7, 2020
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
ALX Oncology Pairs Lead Asset with Keytruda in HNSCC Study
ALX Oncology will partner with pharma giant Merck to evaluate a combination of its CD47 inhibitor with Keytruda as a potential treatment for patients with Head & Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma.
September 22, 2020
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
ALX Oncology Appoints Alan Sandler, M.D., to Board of Directors
August 7, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Drug Development
ALX Oncology Reports Topline Data From ASPEN-06 Phase 2 Trial Demonstrating Evorpacept Improves Tumor Response in Patients With HER2-Positive Gastric Cancer
July 31, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Press Releases
ALX Oncology to Host Investor Call and Webcast to Share Topline Data Results From ASPEN-06 Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Evorpacept for the Treatment of Advanced HER2-Positive Gastric Cancer
July 31, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
ALX Oncology Presents First Evorpacept Combination Data with an Antibody-Drug Conjugate from Phase 1 ASPEN-07 Clinical Trial in Patients with Advanced Bladder Cancer
June 2, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Biotech Bay
ALX Oncology Announces Participation in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
May 29, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
ALX Oncology Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
May 9, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Business
ALX Oncology Appoints Allison Dillon as Chief Business Officer
May 7, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
ALX Oncology Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Investigator-Sponsored Trial of Neoadjuvant Radiation and Evorpacept in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with Untreated HPV-Mediated Oropharyngeal Cancer
April 30, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Biotech Bay
ALX Oncology Announces Two Evorpacept Abstracts Accepted for Poster Presentation at 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting
April 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
ALX Oncology Reports Encouraging Clinical Data of Evorpacept in Combination with Standard-of-Care in an Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (“R/R B-NHL”)
April 9, 2024
 · 
8 min read
