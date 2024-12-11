Alveo Technologies and Fraunhofer Partner to Develop First-of-its-Kind Rapid, Molecular Feline Respiratory Panel Diagnostic

The two companies will develop a test for feline influenza, calicivirus and herpes virus-1 that provides accurate results in minutes at point of need

ALAMEDA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alveo Technologies, Inc. (Alveo), a leader in molecular sensing and diagnostics with its proprietary IntelliSense™ technology platform, today announced that it has partnered with Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology IZI. The Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft is a leading applied research organization that operates 76 institutes with 32,000 employees. Together, Alveo and Fraunhofer are developing a Feline Respiratory Panel for its rapid, molecular diagnostic platform. Specifically, the two companies will develop a first-of-its kind panel that simultaneously tests for feline influenza, feline calicivirus and feline herpes virus-1.

Currently, diagnostic tests for these pathogens require sending a sample to a lab and then waiting anywhere from several days to a week to receive results. And while some rapid tests are available, they lack precision and can deliver false negative results.

In a household setting, cat owners do not want to wait days to receive test results from their veterinarian for their sick cats, as they want to begin treatment as soon as possible. In boarding, shelter and breeding settings, the situation is even more serious as these diseases spread rapidly. According to a University of Florida study, researchers found that 80% of cats contracted some form of upper respiratory infection by their second week in a shelter. That same study found that infected cats generally shed virus for up to three weeks, and re-infection is common. These high-density environments are particularly vulnerable, and infection tends to occur most often in young kittens following the decline of maternally derived antibodies.

A rapid precise test that can detect all three of these diseases would not only enable vets to provide faster results and earlier care to sick pets, but it would also enable shelters to open up more space — in some cases, effectively doubling their capacity — because they would not need to pre-emptively quarantine cats for weeks prior to bringing them into the facility. Rapid diagnosis in densely populated environments allows for earlier isolation, preventing spread and improving individual and community health.

Alveo is working with additional partners to develop tests for avian influenza, swine flu/PRRS/PEDV, distemper and a number of crop pathogens.

“We’ve been extremely impressed with Alveo’s core technology, because the platform’s ability to provide highly accurate results for multiple pathogens within minutes opens up opportunities for vets to provide much earlier treatment, for shelters to increase capacity and for pet owners to get an almost immediate diagnosis for their sick pet,” said Dr. Dirk Kuhlmeier, Head of the Diagnostics Department at Fraunhofer.

“The Alveo platform is flexible and robust, providing rapid results with high precision,” said Shaun Holt, CEO of Alveo. “There’s so much potential for this technology to speed detection of veterinary, agricultural and human pathogens, improving animal health, agricultural productivity and human well-being. We’re proud to partner with such a well-respected organization as Fraunhofer, and look forward to developing this feline disease panel.”

About Alveo

Alveo is the first company to make molecular detection and diagnostics universally accessible – on the farm, in the field, in the clinic, or in the manufacturing plant – helping prevent or significantly limit the destructive impact of viruses, fungi, bacteria, and other pathogens by detecting earlier at the Point of Need™. Alveo’s rugged and portable, multiplex-capable diagnostic platform employs a patented method of direct electrical sensing of nucleic acid amplification to provide affordable, rapid, and accurate results. By enabling early pathogen detection, Alveo helps manage global health, food security, and supply chain resiliency by providing actionable insights at lightspeed. Know Sooner, Act Faster™ with Alveo. For more, visit: https://www.alveotechnologies.com/

