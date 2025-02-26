Alto Neuroscience to Participate in Upcoming March 2025 Investor Conferences

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ANRO #PrecisionPsychiatry--Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (“Alto”) (NYSE: ANRO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel precision medicines for neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced that members of the Company management team will present at the following upcoming investor conferences and events in March:





TD Cowen 45 th Annual Health Care Conference, March 3-5 th 2025 : Format: Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings Presentation Date/Time: Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 9:50 am ET Location: Marriott Copley Place, Boston, MA

: Leerink’s Global Healthcare Conference 2025, March 10-12 th 2025: Format: Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 8:00 am ET Location: W South Beach, Miami, FL

Stifel 2025 Virtual CNS Forum, March 18-19 th 2025: Format: Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings Presentation Date/Time: Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET



Available presentations will be accessible via a live webcast on the Events and Presentations page in the Investors section of Alto’s website and a replay will be available following the presentation.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to redefine psychiatry by leveraging neurobiology to develop personalized and highly effective treatment options. Alto’s Precision Psychiatry Platform™ measures brain biomarkers by analyzing EEG activity, neurocognitive assessments, wearable data, and other factors to better identify which patients are more likely to respond to Alto product candidates. Alto’s clinical-stage pipeline includes novel drug candidates in depression, schizophrenia, and other mental health conditions. For more information, visit www.altoneuroscience.com or follow Alto on X.

Availability of Information on Alto’s Website

Alto routinely uses its investor relations website to post presentations to investors and other important information, including information that may be material. Accordingly, Alto encourages investors and others interested in Alto to review the information it makes public on its investor relations website.

Contacts



Investor Contact:

Nick Smith

investors@altoneuroscience.com

Media Contact:

Mari Purpura

media@altoneuroscience.com