Alto Neuroscience, Inc
NEWS
Recent M&A activity indicates a potential resurgence in the appetites of larger companies for psychiatric drug development, but experts say the space may not offer a sufficient risk-reward proposition for R&D.
Alto Neuroscience and Fractyl Health provided further momentum to the recent spate of biotech initial public offerings, with both companies going public on Friday morning in respective $128 million and $110 million IPOs.
On the heels of ArriVent and CG Oncology’s upsized IPOs last week, Alto Neuroscience and Fractyl Health on Monday announced their respective plans to go public.
Alto Neuroscience and Kyverna Therapeutics are following in the footsteps of CG Oncology, Metagenomi and Arrivent in seeking initial public offerings this year.
ALTO-300 was significantly more effective in major depressive disorder patients with a specific EEG biomarker than in those without, according to results from an Alto Neuroscience Phase IIa study.
Following promising results in major depressive disorder, Alto Neuroscience on Tuesday reported positive data for its investigational drug ALTO-100 in post-traumatic stress disorder.
With a potential $509 billion up for grabs by 2028, companies including Biogen, Sage, Karuna Therapeutics and Cerevel Therapeutics are vying to bring their drugs across the regulatory finish line.
Alto reported positive data from a first-of-its-kind Phase IIb trial of major depressive disorder candidate ALTO-100.
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2023,” a list of the hottest recently launched life sciences companies in North America.
