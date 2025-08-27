Altimmune to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that management will participate and be available for one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences:
- Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA
Friday, September 5, 2025
One-on-one meetings only
- H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference in New York, NY
Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Fireside chat at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
The session will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Altimmune website.
- Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY
Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Fireside chat at 7:45 a.m. Eastern Time
The session will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Altimmune website.
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of MASH, Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), Alcohol-Associated Liver Disease (ALD) and obesity. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.
