Altimmune to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

August 27, 2025 | 
1 min read

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that management will participate and be available for one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences:

  • Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA 
    Friday, September 5, 2025 
    One-on-one meetings only
  • H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference in New York, NY 
    Tuesday, September 9, 2025 
    Fireside chat at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time 
    The session will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Altimmune website.
  • Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY
    Wednesday, September 10, 2025 
    Fireside chat at 7:45 a.m. Eastern Time 
    The session will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of MASH, Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), Alcohol-Associated Liver Disease (ALD) and obesity. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Company Contact:
Greg Weaver
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
ir@altimmune.com

Investor Contact:
Lee Roth
Burns McClellan
Phone: 646-382-3403
lroth@burnsmc.com

Media Contact:
Jake Robison
Inizio Evoke Comms
Phone: 619-849-5383
jake.robison@inizioevoke.com 

