Altimmune to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that management will participate and be available for one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences:

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA

Friday, September 5, 2025

One-on-one meetings only

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference in New York, NY

Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Fireside chat at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

The session will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events

Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY

Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Fireside chat at 7:45 a.m. Eastern Time

The session will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of MASH, Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), Alcohol-Associated Liver Disease (ALD) and obesity. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Company Contact:

Greg Weaver

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 240-654-1450

ir@altimmune.com

Investor Contact:

Lee Roth

Burns McClellan

Phone: 646-382-3403

lroth@burnsmc.com

Media Contact:

Jake Robison

Inizio Evoke Comms

Phone: 619-849-5383

jake.robison@inizioevoke.com

