Altesa BioSciences’ Treatment for Rhinovirus Infections in People with Respiratory Conditions, Vapendavir, Selected for Oral Presentation at the International Society for Antiviral Research Conference (ICAR) 2026

Altesa advancing clinical development of vapendavir through its Phase 2B Cardinal Study

COLLEGE PARK, Ga., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Altesa BioSciences will present novel data regarding the mechanisms of action and anti-viral coverage of vapendavir and its newly discovered active metabolites at the 39th International Conference on Antiviral Research (ICAR2026), being held April 27–May 1 in Prague, Czech Republic.

The oral presentation, entitled "Vapendavir, a Rhinovirus Capsid Inhibitor, Exhibits Activity Against Type C Rhinoviruses" will be presented by Katherine Squires, PhD, Altesa Vice President for Research and Translational Science. The data are the first of its kind documenting activity of vapendavir, a capsid inhibitor, against rhinovirus C both preclinically and clinically. Rhinovirus C was previously thought to be insensitive to capsid inhibitors.

Vapendavir is an oral, potent, broad spectrum investigational anti-viral drug active against rhinoviruses and related respiratory enteroviruses









Altesa will present new in silico , in vitro and clinical data regarding vapendavir and its major metabolite inhibiting type C rhinoviruses









, and clinical data regarding vapendavir and its major metabolite inhibiting type C rhinoviruses Both vapendavir and its major metabolite, designated as a New Chemical Entity (ALT-001), have direct activity against all three major rhinovirus species: RV-A, RV-B, and RV-C

Altesa is advancing clinical development of vapendavir through its Phase 2B Cardinal Study, a multinational randomized placebo-controlled study in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patients experiencing rhinovirus infections that will enroll 900 people with COPD in the US and UK. The trial's primary objective is to assess improvement in respiratory symptoms using established patient-reported outcomes, with additional endpoints evaluating time to symptom resolution, quality of life, healthcare resource utilization, and lung function.

"We are honored to present our novel data at ICAR, the premier international conference for antiviral research," said Dr. Brett Giroir, Altesa CEO and former US Assistant Secretary for Health and FDA Commissioner (acting). "In addition to advancing our fundamental understanding of the clinical pharmacology of vapendavir, these new findings strongly support the expansion of vapendavir potential indications to new patient groups, new diseases, and new treatment paradigms including prophylaxis."

About Vapendavir

Vapendavir is an investigational oral drug in development by Altesa BioSciences. Recently, Altesa announced that vapendavir improved symptoms, reduced duration of illness and viral load, and maintained small airway function in COPD patients experimentally challenged with rhinovirus. Vapendavir is now in late-stage clinical development and, if approved, could prevent up to 50% of COPD exacerbations, improve quality of life, and reduce healthcare costs.

About Altesa BioSciences, Inc.

Altesa BioSciences is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, led by global experts in respiratory medicine and infectious diseases. We are dedicated to improving the lives of people with chronic lung diseases, like COPD and asthma, by treating the principal cause of exacerbations and pathological inflammation – viral respiratory infections. In addition to advancing vapendavir, our lead medicine, we advocate for improved access to modern respiratory diagnostics and therapeutics in underserved communities.

About ICAR2026

The International Society for Antiviral Research (ISAR) is an internationally recognized organization of scientists working across the basic, applied, translational and clinical aspects of antiviral research. The annual International Conference on Antiviral Research (ICAR), the Society's main event, brings together virologists, chemists, clinicians, pharmacologists, biologists and regulatory representatives focused on antiviral agents and therapies. Topics include novel and broad‑spectrum antivirals, host‑targeted approaches, vaccines, pandemic preparedness and emerging or re‑emerging viral threats, with a strong emphasis on interdisciplinary collaboration among academia, industry, government and non‑profit organizations.

For Media Inquiries Contact: Mia Heck



Cellular: 210.284.0388



Email: MHeck@Altesa.com

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SOURCE Altesa Biosciences Inc.