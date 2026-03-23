Almirall’s 17th Skin Academy Highlights Scientific Advances in Inflammatory Skin Diseases and Skin Cancer, Patient-Reported Outcomes, and Holistic Care in Medical Dermatology

Skin Academy brings together leading global experts to advance innovation, collaboration and scientific understanding in medical dermatology, with a focus on improving quality of life for people living with skin diseases.

This year’s programme featured the latest advancements in the pathophysiology and treatment of atopic dermatitis, including unmet needs in managing the face and neck area. Psoriasis sessions provided insights into the need to individualize treatment across the diverse patient profiles seen in routine clinical practice.

The meeting continues to serve as a leading science-driven platform to exchange best practices and accelerate innovation to address dermatology’s most complex challenges.

BARCELONA, Spain & PRAGUE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Almirall, a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to medical dermatology, this weekend hosted the 17th edition of Skin Academy, a premier scientific meeting for dermatologists and healthcare professionals. This year’s comprehensive scientific programme focused on sharing the latest scientific knowledge and clinical insights across a number of important skin diseases that will shape the future of medical dermatology.

Skin Academy is designed as a unique space for collaboration, bringing together international experts and clinicians to exchange on latest scientific research and learn from clinical experiences, as well as exploring innovative scientific approaches to improve patient outcomes. The 2026 edition highlighted key areas of growing importance in dermatology, including new scientific insights, innovations, and a focus on unmet needs in face and neck atopic dermatitis - an area of significant patient burden and increasing clinical attention. Sessions also focused on the important role of patient-reported outcomes, and the need for more holistic disease management including advances in psycho-dermatology and the use of WHO-5 to measure the improvement in wellbeing of patients during successful treatments.

Prof. Susana Puig, Hospital Clinic Barcelona, Universitat de Barcelona, Institut d'Investigacions Biomèdiques August Pi I Sunyer (IDIBAPS), said: “A holistic approach is essential in dermatology, as skin diseases often affect far more than the skin itself. Skin Academy brings experts together to explore scientific advances alongside the broader physical and emotional needs of patients, helping us deliver more comprehensive and meaningful care.”

Prof. Stephan Weidinger, University Medical Center Schleswig-Holstein, Department for Dermatology and Allergy, said: “Patients with skin diseases like moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis still face substantial unmet needs. Skin Academy enables us to discuss emerging science and how continued R&D efforts can help deliver more targeted, effective solutions that truly meet the needs of these patients.”

The Chief Medical Officer of Almirall, Dr. Volker Koscielny, said: “Skin Academy 2026 builds on our long-standing commitment to supporting the dermatology community with high-quality scientific insights and providing a space for meaningful exchange. This year, we are putting a spotlight on innovation, patient needs, and a more holistic understanding of skin diseases, including the psychological dimensions that significantly affect patients’ wellbeing and daily lives.”

About Almirall’s Skin Academy

Skin Academy, initiated and sponsored by Almirall, has become a cornerstone event for healthcare professionals in medical dermatology. Over the years, it has evolved into a key platform for sharing state-of-the-art scientific knowledge and clinical best practices across a wide range of skin diseases that affect millions of people. The event encourages collaboration and the development of new methods and solutions, aiming at addressing the unmet needs of patients and the medical dermatology community. The 17th edition continued this focus and Almirall’s commitment to educational advancement, by bringing together 800 participants, led by international experts, with common interests to create a network to discuss, educate, and learn to advance knowledge in medical dermatology.

About atopic dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis - one of the most prevalent and burdensome inflammatory skin diseases worldwide1,2,3,4,5,6 - took center stage at the conference as experts shared new insights into its biology and evolving treatment landscape. The session highlighted emerging data on the role of Interleukin-13 and the growing relevance of targeted advanced systemic therapies for moderate-to-severe disease7,8.

One focus area of the meeting was the often underestimated burden of facial and neck involvement of the disease9,10, where visible lesions heighten both clinical and psychosocial impact11,12,13. Speakers also addressed the need for innovative assessment tools tailored to these sensitive areas.

About psoriasis

Psoriasis was another focus area for the 17th Skin Academy, specifically dedicated to topical and biologic treatments and following the patient treatment journey. Experts reviewed areas where patients may continue to experience unmet needs14 and examined ongoing research into pathways such as IL23p19, highlighting the importance of safety15, sustained efficacy and individualized treatment for long-term disease control16. Moreover, as high-impact areas of the skin remain of special importance for psoriasis patients17, current treatment challenges and approaches to address them were discussed, including advancements in topical treatments for scalp psoriasis18, which affects about 50% of psoriasis patients19 and emerging clinical data from studies investigating psoriasis of the nails, genital and palmoplantar areas.

About Actinic Keratosis

The conference addressed the crucial20 relationship between patients and their physicians, which is essential for treatment success and patient satisfaction21, particularly in managing chronic skin diseases22,23. It highlighted the importance of early treatment in actinic keratosis (AK) to prevent its progression to squamous cell carcinoma24. Experts covered advancements in AK treatment and the role of patient satisfaction in treatment outcomes.

The scientific meeting program further included topics on other important dermatological conditions, including androgenic alopecia, alopecia areata, and sessions focusing on the holistic disease management of dermatological conditions. The event also featured poster sessions, ensuring an engaging and interactive experience for all participants.

About Almirall

Almirall is a global pharmaceutical company dedicated to medical dermatology. We closely collaborate with leading scientists, healthcare professionals, and patients to deliver our purpose: to transform the patients' world by helping them realize their hopes and dreams for a healthy life. We are at the forefront of science to deliver ground-breaking, differentiated medical dermatology innovations that address patients’ needs.

Almirall, founded in 1944 and headquartered in Barcelona, is publicly traded on the Spanish Stock Exchange (ticker: ALM, total revenue in 2025: €1114.5 MM, over 2100 employees globally. Almirall products help to improve the lives of patients every day and are available in over 100 countries.

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