Allogene Therapeutics Showcases Momentum with Clinical and Platform Advancements in Allogeneic CAR T at AACR 2026

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T) products, today announced upcoming presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, April 17-22, 2026, in San Diego, Calif.

Allogene’s presentations at AACR highlight the potential of allogeneic CAR T to expand access, simplify delivery, and enable broader application of cell therapy across diseases when its inherent advantages are fully leveraged. The Company will participate in several AACR 2026 scientific forums, including:

Poster: Preclinical Evaluation of Allogeneic BCMA/CD70 Dual CAR T Cells for High-Risk Multiple Myeloma

Presenter: Mark K. O’Dair, PhD, Allogene

Session Title: CAR T Cell Targets and TME Reprogramming

Poster Number: 1535

Location: Poster Section 7, Board 17

Session Date and Time: Monday, April 20, 9:00am-12:00pm PT

Based on its foundational work in oncology, Allogene is extending its Dagger® technology into autoimmune disease, applying its gene-edited, dual-targeting CAR T approach to target both BCMA and CD70 on malignant plasma cells as well as selectively eliminate alloreactive immune cells to promote durable persistence with reduced need for chemotherapy-based lymphodepletion. This strategy builds on the Company’s expertise in allogeneic cell therapy in advanced renal cell carcinoma and is designed to deliver a readily available, off-the-shelf treatment with the potential to transform how both cancer and autoimmune diseases are treated.



Major Symposium: Off-the-Shelf Cell Therapies for Cancer and Beyond

Presenter: David Chang, M.D., Ph.D., President, CEO and Co-Founder, Allogene Therapeutics

Title: Allogeneic CAR-T: Science at Scale (SY13-03)

Location: Room 28 - Upper Level - Convention Center

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 21, 12:30-2:00pm PT

The future of CAR T will be defined by its ability to reach more patients, more reliably and earlier in the course of disease. Allogene’s allogeneic approach is designed to unlock this potential across five key dimensions: speed, with on-demand availability; safety, manageable across care settings; simplicity, as a one-time outpatient treatment; scalability, enabling broad patient access; and survival, with the potential to deliver meaningful clinical outcomes. Together, these attributes represent a path toward making CAR T a more practical and widely accessible therapy.

Forum: Cell Therapy at a Crossroads: Exploring the Evolving Landscape between Autologous, Allogeneic, and In Vivo Engineering (Session: FO06)

Presenter: Zachary Roberts, M.D., Ph.D., EVP, Research and Development, CMO, Allogene Therapeutics

Location: Ballroom 20 AB - Upper Level - Convention Center

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 21, 5:00pm-6:30pm PT

Allogeneic CAR T therapy represents a major step forward in the evolution from autologous products. With extensive experience across both hematologic and solid tumors, Allogene has been a singular leader since the earliest days of allogeneic cell therapy and has defined a path through many of the scientific challenges the field has faced. As key trials advance Allogene is positioning allogeneic CAR T as a bridge to biologic-like manufacturing scale necessary to address an ever-growing patient demand for these life-saving products.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T) products for cancer and autoimmune disease. Led by cell therapy veterans applying proven CAR T experience, Allogene is developing a pipeline of off-the-shelf CAR T cell product candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. For more information, please visit www.allogene.com, and follow Allogene Therapeutics on X and LinkedIn.



Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “expect,” “believe,” “aim,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “estimate,” “target,” “potential,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “designed to,” “working to” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential clinical benefits, safety, tolerability, durability, efficacy and other attributes of Allogene’s product candidates and the potential for Allogene’s product candidates to transform how both cancer and autoimmune diseases are treated. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in clinical development (including that interim or early data may not be predictive of later or final results), patient enrollment and trial execution risks, uncertainties related to MRD testing and its clinical significance, the occurrence of adverse safety events, regulatory risks and uncertainties, manufacturing and CMC risks, reliance on third parties and licensors, competitive developments, intellectual property and contractual risks, and financial risks. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in Allogene’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings that Allogene may make from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Allogene undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Dagger® is a trademark of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.

Allogene’s investigational AlloCAR T oncology products utilize Cellectis technologies. Cemacabtagene ansegedleucel (cema-cel) was developed based on an exclusive license granted by Cellectis to Servier. Servier has granted Allogene exclusive rights to cema-cel in the U.S., all EU Member States and the United Kingdom. The anti-CD70 AlloCAR T program is licensed exclusively from Cellectis by Allogene and Allogene holds global development and commercial rights to this AlloCAR T program. ALLO-329 (CD19/CD70) in autoimmune disease uses CRISPR gene-editing technology.

Allogene Media/Investor Contact:

Christine Cassiano

EVP, Chief Corporate Affairs & Brand Strategy Officer

Christine.Cassiano@allogene.com