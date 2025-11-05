Alligator Bioscience presents new data on mitazalimab and ATOR-4066 at SITC 40th Anniversary Annual Meeting

Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm:ATORX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs, today announced the publication of two abstracts accepted for presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 40th Anniversary Annual Meeting, to be held 5-9 November 2025 in National Harbor, MD, USA.

The mitazalimab abstract presents new data from the OPTIMIZE-1 trial in metastatic pancreatic cancer, further characterizing efficacy, safety, and biomarker responses at two dose levels. These findings strengthen the clinical rationale for selecting the 900 μg/kg dose in the planned Phase 3 study and the exposure-response data further supports mitazalimab contribution to the clinical benefits observed in OPTIMIZE-1. Alligator will also present preclinical data on ATOR-4066, a bispecific antibody targeting CD40 and CEACAM5, demonstrating immune activation and remodeling of the tumor microenvironment.

Mitazalimab presentation details

Title: CD40 agonist mitazalimab + mFOLFIRINOX in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma: dose characterization based on exposure response and biomarker analysis from the OPTIMIZE-1 study

Abstract number: 530

Time: Saturday, 8 November 2025

Presenter: Yago Pico de Coaña, Medical Science Director, Alligator Bioscience

Key findings:

Improved survival outcomes at 6 months : PFS: 50.8% vs. 38.7% OS: 89.5% vs. 69.4%



Manageable safety profile : Safety was manageable across both dose levels, with the increased rate of adverse events in the 900 μg/kg group attributed to extended treatment exposure

Biomarker analyses : Greater immune activation at 900 μg/kg, including higher levels of Ki67+ T cells, a marker of actively dividing and proliferating immune cells

Dose selection for Phase 3 : Data support 900 μg/kg as the recommended dose for the planned Phase 3 study in metastatic pancreatic cancer

ATOR-4066 presentation details

Title: ATOR-4066, a bispecific antibody targeting CD40 and CEACAM5, induces potent anti-tumor activity that associates with activated intra-tumoral immune cells and disassembly of extracellular tumor matrix

Abstract number: 940

Time: Saturday, 8 November 2025

Presenter: Hampus Andersson, Industrial PhD student, Alligator Bioscience

Key findings:

Localized immune activation: Enhanced dendritic cell and macrophage activation, uptake of tumor antigens, and priming of neoantigen-specific T cells

Potent anti-tumor activity: Superior efficacy compared to CD40 monospecific antibodies in preclinical tumor models

Tumor microenvironment remodeling: Downregulation of extracellular matrix (ECM) organization genes and upregulation of ECM disassembly pathways, correlating with increased immune cell infiltration

"The new OPTIMIZE-1 data provide important validation of mitazalimab's therapeutic potential in metastatic pancreatic cancer and further strengthen the rationale for the planned Phase 3 study using the 900 μg/kg dose level," said Søren Bregenholt, CEO of Alligator Bioscience . "This is a significant milestone for Alligator as we prepare mitazalimab for late-stage development. In addition, we are pleased to share encouraging preclinical results for ATOR-4066, underscoring the breadth and innovation of our pipeline."

