Press Releases

Alkermes to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 30, 2025 | 
1 min read

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Richard Pops, will provide a corporate overview and update at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. PST (1:30 p.m. EST/6:30 p.m. GMT). The live webcast may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.



About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS), a mid-cap growth and value equity, is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders, including narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes’ website at www.alkermes.com.


Contacts

Alkermes Contact:
Jamie Constantine
Investor Relations
+1 781 873 2402

Europe Events
Alkermes
