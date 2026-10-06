Aligos Therapeutics Announces Five Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at The Liver Meeting® 2026

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patient outcomes through best-in-class therapies for liver and viral diseases, today announced five abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease’s (AASLD) The Liver Meeting® 2026, being held November 5 – 9, 2026 in Denver, CO. The abstracts released today can be found on the AASLD website at https://www.aasld.org/the-liver-meeting.

Details on the abstracts are as follows:

Pevifoscorvir sodium: Potential first-/best-in-class small molecule CAM-E for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection

Abstract #: 4139

Title: Immune-modulatory effects of pevifoscorvir sodium in HBeAg-positive patients with chronic hepatitis B infection

Presenter: Professor Lung-Yi Loey Mak, MBBS(HK), MD(HK), MRCP(UK), PDipID (HK), FHKCP, FHKAM (Medicine), FRCP (Glasg), FRCP (Edin), FRCP, Clinical Assistant Professor at The University of Hong Kong

Date/Time: November 8, 2026 at 1:00pm – 2:00pm MT

Session: Hepatitis B ("4001-4193"); Poster of Distinction

Abstract #: 4142

Title: Pevifoscorvir Sodium Reduces HBsAg Levels to < 3000 IU/mL in HBeAg Positive Subjects with Chronic HBV Infection Following Long-Term On-Study Treatment

Presenter: Professor Man-Fung Yuen, MBBS, MD, PhD, DSc, Chair and Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, University of Hong Kong

Date/Time: November 8, 2026 at 1:00pm – 2:00pm MT

Session: Hepatitis B ("4001-4193")

Abstract #: 4158

Title: Pevifoscorvir Sodium (CAM-E) is Superior to Nucleos(t)ide Analogs in Suppressing Hepatitis B Virus Double-stranded Linear DNA In Vitro

Presenter: Andreas Jekle, PhD

Date/Time: November 8, 2026 at 1:00pm – 2:00pm MT

Session: Hepatitis B ("4001-4193")

ALG-170675: Potential best-in-class antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection

Abstract #: 4156

Title: The potentially best-in-class HBV ASO ALG-170675 demonstrates a favourable preclinical profile: efficacy in an AAV-HBV mouse model, pharmacokinetics and safety in mouse and monkey

Presenter: Jin Hong, PhD

Date/Time: November 8, 2026 at 1:00pm – 2:00pm MT

Session: Hepatitis B ("4001-4193")

Preclinical

Abstract #: 3224

Title: Potent Inhibition of Hepatitis Delta Virus Replication by the Antisense Oligonucleotide ALG-215007

Presenter: Kellan Passow, PhD

Date/Time: November 7, 2026 at 1:00pm – 2:00pm MT

Session: Hepatitis - Other Infections ("3195-3246")

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) is a clinical stage biotechnology company founded with the mission to improve patient outcomes by developing best-in-class therapies for the treatment of liver and viral diseases. Aligos applies its science driven approach and deep R&D expertise to advance its purpose-built pipeline of therapeutics for high unmet medical needs such as chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

For more information, please visit www.aligos.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered “forward-looking statements,” including without limitation, statements regarding Aligos’ plans to advance its pipeline and develop best-in-class therapies for the treatment of liver and viral diseases. Such forward looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Aligos’ clinical-stage of development, the process of designing and conducting clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of Aligos’ capital resources to fund operations. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Aligos in general, see Aligos’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 6, 2026 and its future periodic reports to be filed or submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Aligos undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



Investor Contact

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.

Jordyn Tarazi

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

+1 (650) 910-0427

jtarazi@aligos.com