Aldevron and Minaris Renew Lentiviral Plasmid Agreement to Accelerate Gene-Modified Cell Therapy Development

FARGO, N.D. & PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aldevron, a Danaher company and global leader in the production of DNA, RNA and protein for genomic medicine, and Minaris, a global cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and multimodality biosafety testing provider today announced a renewed licensing agreement that expands access to a proprietary, off-the-shelf lentiviral plasmid system for gene-modified cell therapy applications. This updated agreement helps developers simplify supply chains, reduce risk, and move programs from discovery to the clinic, faster.

The agreement builds on Aldevron’s established partnership with Oxgene—a Minaris brand—whose leading lentiviral plasmid designs have been widely adopted across the cell and gene therapy ecosystem. Under the renewed agreement, Aldevron will continue to manufacture and offer these plasmids across research, GMP Source™ quality grade, and full cGMP, providing clients with immediate access to regulatory‑ready starting materials and to the Oxgene Development Centre in London, where experts can further optimize plasmids and genes of interest to enhance viral vector productivity and overall process performance.

Aldevron’s pALD-Lenti plasmid system is a complete, four plasmid platform optimized for lentiviral vector production, supporting applications such as CAR-T, TCR-T, and other gene modified cell therapies. By offering off-the-shelf availability at multiple quality grades, Aldevron helps developers reduce lead times, simplify supply chains, and accelerate development timelines.

“Our collaboration with Minaris brings together complementary strengths—world‑class plasmid design and cGMP manufacturing innovation—in a way that reduces risk and complexity for developers at every stage of the pipeline,” said Venkata Indurthi, Chief Science Officer for Aldevron. “By delivering phase appropriate starting materials backed by deep manufacturing and quality expertise, Aldevron is helping compress development timelines and move innovative therapies from discovery to the clinic with greater speed, confidence, and scalability.”

Oxgene is Minaris’ innovation engine and center of excellence for advanced technologies, including viral vectors through TESSA® (AAV) and XOFLX™ (LVV) platforms. Oxgene provides deep expertise in vector design, plasmids, and cell line development, and is an integrated part of Minaris’ global CDMO capabilities to deliver end-to-end solutions that accelerate advanced therapy development.

“Through our Oxgene Center of Excellence in London, we bring deep expertise in plasmid design and engineering that is grounded in real‑world vector development and manufacturing experience,” said Eytan Abraham, PhD, Chief Technology and Commercial Officer, Minaris. “Our focus has always been on designing robust, high‑performing plasmid systems that translate seamlessly into scalable vector production. By combining that design expertise with Aldevron’s manufacturing strength, we help ensure developers have reliable, high‑quality starting materials that reduce risk, streamline development, and support a clear path toward clinical and commercial success.”

The agreement reflects Aldevron’s focus on what matters most to researchers: consistent, scalable, and high‑quality plasmid DNA solutions that support progress across gene‑modified cell therapy programs.

About Aldevron

Aldevron, a Danaher company and a global leader in enabling the development of next‑generation genomic medicines, was founded in 1998. As part of Danaher Corporation, Aldevron empowers scientists and innovators worldwide to advance transformative therapies that are redefining the future of medicine. Aldevron’s expertise and integrated solutions have supported landmark achievements—including playing a key role in manufacturing the world’s first mRNA-based personalized CRISPR therapy. With facilities in Fargo, ND, Madison, WI and Waltham, MA, Aldevron is at the forefront of accelerating scientific discovery and expanding the possibilities of gene editing, gene therapy and other breakthrough modalities. By partnering with leading researchers and organizations, Aldevron is helping to turn the promise of genomic medicine into reality for patients around the globe.

About Minaris

Minaris is a global cell and gene therapy (CGT) CDMO and multimodal biosafety testing organization. With more than 25 years of CGT development and manufacturing expertise and more than 40 years in biosafety testing, Minaris combines deep legacy experience with state-of-the-art GMP facilities as a fully U.S.-owned organization under new ownership and management, built for today’s evolving therapeutic landscape. Through its divisions, Minaris Advanced Therapies and Minaris Advanced Testing, the company supports innovators from IND through commercial supply and delivers GMP analytics, biosafety, viral clearance, and product characterization across CGT and biologics. With five global sites across three continents, Minaris is committed to helping partners bring more therapies to more patients worldwide. For more information, visit https://minaris.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Danaher

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through our connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, we work side by side with customers to solve their most complex scientific and clinical challenges—helping move innovations from discovery to delivery faster for patients who depend on them. Powered by the Danaher Business System, our advanced science and technology and proven ability to innovate help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and reduce the time, cost, and risk required to discover, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. Through continuous improvement and operational excellence, our approximately 60,000 associates worldwide are focused on delivering lasting impact and improving quality of life around the world, while building a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

Aldevron Media Contact:

Ellen Shafer

Senior Director of Communications

ellen.shafer@aldevron.com

(701) 219-0333



Minaris Media Contact:

Kristen White, Co-Founder & Partner

Oak Street Communications

minaris@oakstreetcommunications.com