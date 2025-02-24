Alcon Announces U.S. Launch of New SYSTANE PRO Preservative-Free, Revolutionizing Dry Eye Relief With Its Longest Lasting Formula Yet

SYSTANE PRO Preservative-Free (PF) is the longest lasting dry eye drop in the SYSTANE portfolio 1

SYSTANE PRO PF is a one-of-a-kind multi-dose preservative-free triple action formula that hydrates, restores and protects all types of dry eyes 1

SYSTANE PRO PF will be showcased at SECO 2025 as the latest addition to the SYSTANE line of products, the #1 global consumer brand of artificial tears2

GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced the U.S. launch of SYSTANE® PRO Preservative-Free (PF) as the latest over-the-counter eye drop in the company’s dry eye portfolio. SYSTANE PRO PF is the longest lasting eye drop in the SYSTANE portfolio with a unique triple action, preservative-free formula for the temporary relief of burning and irritation due to dryness of the eye.1





Dry eye disease is one of the most common ocular surface disorders, affecting an estimated 45.5 million people in the United States and 1.5 billion globally.3 Developed exclusively to offer dry eye symptom relief, SYSTANE PRO PF is a one-of-a-kind formula that works to provide sustained hydration, restore tear film stability and protect against further irritation of dry eyes.

“We are proud to introduce SYSTANE PRO PF, the first and only multi-dose preservative-free triple action formula with hyaluronate, nano-sized lipids and HP-Guar that support the active ingredient giving patients long-lasting relief from the symptoms of dry eye,” said Terry Kim, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Medical Safety, Alcon. “This is another example of how Alcon is bringing innovation to the SYSTANE portfolio to address the needs of dry eye patients.”

Patients with dry eyes often experience symptoms when moisture retention and tear stability are impacted by a variety of factors including aging, environment and digital device use.4 The unique formulation of SYSTANE PRO PF works to deliver long-lasting dry eye symptom relief for all types of dry eyes.1

“As an Eye Care Professional and global dry eye expert, I know that patients should benefit from the design of a triple action preservative-free formula that includes hyaluronate to address all types of dry eye,” said Dr. Selina McGee, Founder and Chief Optometrist of Bespoke Vision in Edmond, Oklahoma. “SYSTANE PRO PF provides hydration and protection of the ocular surface and can also stabilize the lipid layer of the tear film to reduce evaporation and provide lasting dry eye relief for my patients.”

The launch begins in the U.S. this month and will extend to additional markets in 2026. SYSTANE PRO PF will be featured at the SECO International meeting this week in Atlanta, Georgia.

To learn more about SYSTANE PRO PF, please visit Systane.com.

Important Information for the SYSTANE Family of Products

SYSTANE lubricant eye drops have been clinically proven to reduce the symptoms of dry eye, providing fast, long-lasting relief and comfort. SYSTANE is the #1 global consumer brand of artificial tears.2 SYSTANE COMPLETE provides symptom relief for people who suffer from evaporative dry eye, aqueous tear-deficient dry eye or mixed dry eye. SYSTANE ULTRA is designed for dry eye with aqueous deficient patients. SYSTANE BALANCE lubricant eye drops are designed specifically for patients with evaporative dry eye associated with meibomian gland dysfunction. SYSTANE HYDRATION gives long-lasting relief of dry eye symptoms for moderate or chronic sufferers or patients who are recovering from corneal or other eye surgery.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

