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Alamar Biosciences to Participate in BofA Securities 2026 Healthcare Conference

May 6, 2026 | 
1 min read

FREMONT, Calif., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamar Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALMR), a leader in Precision Proteomics dedicated to enabling the earliest detection of disease, today announced it will be participating in the upcoming BofA Securities 2026 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alamar Biosciences’ management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, May 12, at 3:40 p.m. Pacific Time / 6:40 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the session on the “Investors” section of the company website at investors.alamarbio.com.

About Alamar Biosciences, Inc.

Alamar is a life sciences company dedicated to powering Precision Proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease. Leveraging its proprietary NULISA™ technology and the ARGO™ HT System, Alamar’s platform is designed to detect biomarkers with ultra-high sensitivity and address key limitations of existing technologies, helping researchers unlock the full spectrum of protein biomarkers across disease states.

Investor contact:

investors@alamarbio.com

Media contact:

media@alamarbio.com


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