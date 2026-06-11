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News   Drug Development

Portugal, Spain and the new biotech frontier

June 11, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll be hearing from Hannah Franklin, associate at Biovance Capital and Pablo Gabriel Cironi Lopez, director of life science investment at Caixa Capital Risc as they discuss the rise of Southern Europe’s biotech ecosystem.

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In this episode of Denatured, as part of our series on the European life sciences investment ecosystem, you’ll hear from Hannah Franklin, associate at Biovance Capital and Pablo Gabriel Cironi Lopez, director of life science investment at Caixa Capital Risc. We examine the rise of Iberia’’s biotech ecosystem—from Portugal’s efforts to turn strong science into startups to Spain’s growing depth of capital and talent—and what it will take for the region to compete globally.

Host

Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Hannah Franklin, Associate, Biovance Capital

Pablo Gabriel Cironi Lopez, Director, Life Science Investment, Caixa Capital Risc

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts Denatured Clinical research Healthcare Regulatory Drug discovery Europe Venture capital
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
BioSpace Insights BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
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