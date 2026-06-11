Portugal, Spain and the new biotech frontier

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In this episode of Denatured, as part of our series on the European life sciences investment ecosystem, you’ll hear from Hannah Franklin, associate at Biovance Capital and Pablo Gabriel Cironi Lopez, director of life science investment at Caixa Capital Risc. We examine the rise of Iberia’’s biotech ecosystem—from Portugal’s efforts to turn strong science into startups to Spain’s growing depth of capital and talent—and what it will take for the region to compete globally.

Host

⁠Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Hannah Franklin, Associate, Biovance Capital

Pablo Gabriel Cironi Lopez, Director, Life Science Investment, Caixa Capital Risc

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.