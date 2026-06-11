Portugal, Spain and the new biotech frontier

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll be hearing from Hannah Franklin, associate at Biovance Capital and Pablo Gabriel Cironi Lopez, director of life science investment at Caixa Capital Risc as they discuss the rise of Southern Europe’s biotech ecosystem.
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In this episode of Denatured, as part of our series on the European life sciences investment ecosystem, you’ll hear from Hannah Franklin, associate at Biovance Capital and Pablo Gabriel Cironi Lopez, director of life science investment at Caixa Capital Risc. We examine the rise of Iberia’’s biotech ecosystem—from Portugal’s efforts to turn strong science into startups to Spain’s growing depth of capital and talent—and what it will take for the region to compete globally.
Host
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Hannah Franklin, Associate, Biovance Capital
Pablo Gabriel Cironi Lopez, Director, Life Science Investment, Caixa Capital Risc
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.