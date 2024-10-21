Akero Therapeutics to Present Data Reinforcing the Efficacy of Efruxifermin at the 75th Annual AASLD The Liver Meeting® 2024

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a clinical-stage company developing transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases marked by high unmet medical need, today announced an upcoming oral presentation and two late-breaking poster presentations at the 75th Annual American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting® 2024 taking place from November 15-19, 2024, in San Diego. The presentations will highlight findings from the 96-week Phase 2b HARMONY study evaluating the efficacy and safety of lead product candidate efruxifermin (EFX) in patients with pre-cirrhotic metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), fibrosis stage 2 or 3 (F2-F3), along with insights from an analysis using AI and digital-based pathology.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Title: Efruxifermin Significantly Improved Liver Fibrosis at Week 96 in the HARMONY Study Across Subgroups and Improvements Were Associated With Changes in Biomarkers

Presenter: Mazen Noureddin, M.D., M.H.Sc., Professor of Medicine, Houston Methodist Hospital and Director, Houston Research Institute

Date/Time: Sunday, November 17, 2024, from 2:00 PM – 2:15 PM PST

Publication Number: 158

Oral Session: MASLD and MASH – New Therapies

Title: Efruxifermin significantly reduced proportion of subjects with at-risk MASH and led to near-complete histological disease reversal at week 96 in the HARMONY study

Presenter: Mazen Noureddin, M.D., M.H.Sc., Professor of Medicine, Houston Methodist Hospital and Director, Houston Research Institute

Date/Time: Monday, November 18, 2024, from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM PST

Publication Number: 5021

Session: Late Breaking Posters

Title: AI and digital-based pathology corroborate reduction in fibrosis observed by conventional pathology with efruxifermin treatment of patients with F2-F3 MASH in the HARMONY study

Presenter: Mazen Noureddin, M.D., M.H.Sc., Professor of Medicine, Houston Methodist Hospital and Director, Houston Research Institute

Date/Time: Monday, November 18, 2024, from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM PST

Publication Number: 5047

Session: Late Breaking Posters

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases marked by high unmet medical need, including MASH. Akero’s lead product candidate, EFX, is currently being evaluated in the ongoing SYMMETRY study, a 96-week Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with compensated cirrhosis due to MASH (F4 fibrosis), as well as three ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with pre-cirrhotic MASH or compensated cirrhosis due to MASH: SYNCHRONY Histology, SYNCHRONY Real-World, and SYNCHRONY Outcomes. The SYNCHRONY program builds on the results of two Phase 2b clinical trials, the HARMONY study in patients with pre-cirrhotic MASH (F2-F3) and the SYMMETRY study in patients with compensated cirrhosis due to MASH (F4) in which patients have been treated for up to 96 weeks. Akero is headquartered in South San Francisco. Visit us at akerotx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X for more information.

