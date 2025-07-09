Akebia Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Kidney Virtual Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that Nik Grund, Chief Commercial Officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Kidney Virtual Conference on Monday, July 14 at 10:00 AM EDT.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the “Investors” section of Akebia’s website at https://ir.akebia.com following the conference.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

