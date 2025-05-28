Akebia Therapeutics Announces Three Poster Presentations at the European Renal Association Congress 2025

Vadadustat clinical data on display for nephrologists and healthcare providers
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced it will present data at the 62nd European Renal Association (ERA) Congress on June 4-7, 2025, both virtually and live in Vienna.
Akebia-supported presentations at ERA Congress 2025:
- A Win-Ratio Analysis of the Cardiovascular Safety of Vadadustat in Patients with CKD-Related Anemia Undergoing Dialysis
Free Communication 15: Novel CKD Treatments Beyond the Pillars
Abstract No. 3359
Dr. Glenn Chertow to present on Friday, June 6 at 8:15 am CEST
- Vadadustat Combination with Ferric Citrate, Compared to Either Agent Alone, Protects Against Inflammation-Induced Anaemia and Anaemia-Induced by Chronic Kidney Disease
E-Poster No. 2908
- Real-World Use of HIF-PH Inhibitors and ESAs in Non-Dialysis-Dependent CKD with Anemia: Insights from a Japanese Database study
E-Poster No. 1325
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.
