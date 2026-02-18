SUBSCRIBE
Akari Therapeutics to Present at the 2026 Biocom Global Partnering & Investor Conference

February 18, 2026 
2 min read

In-person presentation on Wednesday, February 25th at 11:00 AM PT

TAMPA, Fla. and LONDON, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), an oncology biotechnology company developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) with novel immuno-oncology payloads, today announced that Abizer Gaslightwala, President and Chief Executive Officer of Akari Therapeutics, will present at the 2026 Biocom Global Partnering & Investor Conference, being held February 24–26, 2026, at The Lodge at Torrey Pines in San Diego, CA.

Presentation details are as follows:
Date/Time: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 11:00 AM PST
Location: Track B

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in in-person one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the conference, please visit the conference website

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics is an oncology biotechnology company developing next-generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) with a unique payload, PH1, which targets RNA splicing. Utilizing its innovative ADC discovery platform, the Company has the ability to generate ADC candidates and optimize them based on the desired application to any antigen target of interest. Akari’s lead candidate, AKTX-101, targets the Trop2 receptor on cancer cells and with a proprietary linker, enabling it to deliver its novel PH1 payload directly into the tumor with minimal off-target effects. Unlike current ADCs that use tubulin inhibitors and DNA damaging agents as their payloads, PH1 is a novel payload that is a spliceosome modulator designed to disrupt RNA splicing within cancer cells. This splicing modulation has been shown in preclinical animal models to induce cancer cell death while activating both the innate and adaptive immune system to drive robust and durable activity. In preclinical studies, AKTX-101 has shown to have significant activity and prolonged survival relative to ADCs with traditional payloads. Additionally, AKTX-101 has the potential to be synergistic with checkpoint inhibitors and has demonstrated prolonged survival as both a single agent and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors. The PH1 payload has also been demonstrated to be very active against cancer cells with key oncogenic drivers such as KRAS, BRAF, ARV7, FGFR3 fusions, and others. The Company has initiated IND enabling studies for AKTX-101 with a goal of starting its First-In-Human trial by late 2026/early 2027. Akari is also developing AKTX-102, an ADC candidate targeting CEACAM5 (Carcinoembryonic Antigen-related Cell Adhesion Molecule-5), a well-validated tumor antigen broadly expressed across multiple solid tumors. AKTX-102 is designed to leverage Akari’s proprietary PH1 spliceosome-modulating payload and novel antibody construct to enable differentiated tumor cell killing and immune activation.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.akaritx.com and connect on X and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
908-824-0775
AKTX@jtcir.com   


