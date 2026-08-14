AIVITA Biomedical Nominated for 2026 Prix Galien USA Award

Nomination recognizes AIVITA’s personalized immunotherapy platform and its potential to advance cancer treatment and infectious-disease preparedness

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AIVITA Biomedical, Inc., a biotechnology company developing personalized vaccines for the prevention of infectious disease and treatment of cancer, today announced that it has been named a 2026 Prix Galien USA nominee in the “Best Startup” category.

The Prix Galien USA Awards recognize exceptional scientific innovation with the potential to improve human health. Presented by The Galien Foundation, the Prix Galien is widely regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research. Nominees for this year’s “Best Startup” category were selected following rigorous review. Winners will be honored at the Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony on October 29, 2026, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

“We are honored to be recognized by The Galien Foundation among an exceptional group of innovators,” said AIVITA CEO Dr. Hans S. Keirstead. “This nomination reflects the dedication of our team and the potential of our personalized dendritic-cell platform to address urgent unmet needs in cancer and infectious disease. Our goal is to make advanced, patient-specific immunotherapies practical, scalable and accessible to patients around the world.”

AIVITA’s proprietary autologous dendritic-cell platform is designed to use antigens derived from a patient’s own tumor-initiating cells, which drive cancer, to train the patient’s immune system against the full repertoire of antigens specific to that individual’s cancer. This pan-antigenic approach is being advanced in investigational clinical programs in glioblastoma, melanoma and other solid tumors.

The same technology underpins AIVITA’s Clean Super Vaccine platform, a personalized multi-pathogen vaccine kit designed to combine a patient’s own antigen-presenting cells with recombinant antigens from multiple pathogens. The platform has been evaluated clinically in COVID-19 and is being advanced for broader use in infectious disease preparedness, with an emphasis on point-of-care production and global accessibility.

“The Prix Galien USA Awards celebrate innovations that can reshape medical practice and improve lives,” added Dr. Keirstead. “We are proud that AIVITA’s approach to precision immunology has been recognized as part of that important mission.”

About the Prix Galien USA Awards

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve human health. Established in Paris in 1970, the Prix Galien honors the collaborative, multidisciplinary progress that defines modern biopharmaceutical innovation. The 2026 Prix Galien USA Awards mark 20 years of recognizing breakthroughs in medical technology, digital health and entrepreneurship. For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.

About AIVITA Biomedical

Founded in 2016 by pioneers in the cell therapy industry, AIVITA Biomedical, Inc. utilizes its expertise in stem cell growth and directed, high-purity differentiation to enable safe, efficient and economical manufacturing systems which support its therapeutic pipeline. Our cancer immunotherapy targets the seed of all cancers, tumor-initiating cells, with a unique pan-antigenic approach that targets all neoantigens specific to the patient’s cancer. Our patient-specific cancer treatments have shown great promise including eradicating tumors, without harmful side effects in melanoma, and renal cell cancer, and prolonging progression-free survival in glioblastoma. Our multi-pathogen vaccine kit for infectious diseases is targeted to emerging nations enabling point-of-care vaccine production in minimally equipped facilities by minimally trained third-party technicians.

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Media Contact:

Matt Bayless

AIVITA Biomedical, Inc.

matt@aivitabiomedical.com

949-872-2555 x108