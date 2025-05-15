AIML Hits Key Regulatory Benchmark with 510(k) Filing for MaxYield(TM) Signal Enhancement Platform

Proprietary neural network, cloud-based AI-powered technology designed to support clearer ECG signal interpretation across care settings.

AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a developer of AI-based signal processing technologies for healthcare, today announced it has submitted a 510(k) premarket notification to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its MaxYield™️platform.

MaxYield is a cloud-native API and file-processing solution designed to enhance the quality of electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) signals across 1- to 12-lead configurations in adult patients aged 18 years and older. It applies a proprietary neural network algorithm to reduce noise and improve waveform clarity, with the goal of supporting more consistent ECG signal interpretation in clinical, ambulatory, and wearable monitoring environments.

MaxYield is designed for broad input compatibility, capable of processing data from both hospital-grade systems and mobile devices. The platform is part of AIML's strategy to enable seamless integration of signal optimization capabilities into emerging digital health ecosystems.

This regulatory milestone builds on AIML's prior submission of a Device Master File (MAF) to the FDA. If accepted, the MAF may support future collaborations with manufacturers interested in integrating MaxYield into their own cleared devices, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

"MaxYield addresses one of the core challenges in digital health-delivering clearer ECG signals in noisy, real-world conditions," said Peter Kendall, President and Chief Commercial Officer of AIML. "This 510(k) submission marks an important step toward helping clinicians access better-quality ECG data in diverse care settings."

MaxYield targets signal distortions commonly seen in mobile, wearable, and dynamic clinical environments-such as motion artifacts, low-amplitude waveforms, baseline wander, and non-physiological noise. By improving signal fidelity, the platform aims to enhance clinician confidence in ECG review and downstream analysis tools.

AIML remains steadfast in its mission to deliver breakthrough solutions at the intersection of artificial intelligence and human health.

Stock Options

The Company also announces a grant of 800,000 stock options ("Options") under the Company's Stock Option Plan ("Plan) to certain directors and consultants of the Company to acquire up to an aggregate of 800,000 common shares in the capital of the Company. The Options were granted effective May 15, 2025 ("Grant Date") and are subject to the terms of the Plan, the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Options were issued at an exercise price of $0.105, vest quarterly over one year and expire five years from the Grant Date.

AIML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. Our proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable clinical insights-supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care.

With a growing portfolio of regulatory filings, including a 510(k) premarket notification and a registered FDA Device Master File, AIML is committed to rigorous validation and broad interoperability.

AIML's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (42FB).

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

