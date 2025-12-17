Agilent to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$A #BringGreatScienceToLife--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that CEO Padraig McDonnell and CFO Adam Elinoff will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 9 to 9:40 a.m. PST on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026.

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through Agilent’s Investor Relations website.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.95 billion in fiscal year 2025 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Tejas Savant

+1 917-574-4018

tejas.savant@agilent.com



MEDIA CONTACT:

Kate Coyle

+1 302-633-7490

kate.coyle@agilent.com