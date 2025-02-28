SUBSCRIBE
Agilent to Participate in TD Cowen Health Care Conference

February 27, 2025 | 
1 min read

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that CEO Padraig McDonnell — along with CFO Bob McMahon — will participate in a fireside chat at TD Cowen’s 45th Annual Health Care Conference at 9:50-10:20 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts.


A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Agilent Investor Relations website.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers’ most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.51 billion in fiscal year 2024 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Parmeet Ahuja
+1 408-345-8948
Parmeet_Ahuja@agilent.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Andréa Topper
+1 408-709-0060
andrea.topper@agilent.com

Northern California Events
Agilent Technologies
