Agilent Refurbishment Centers Achieve Top-Level My Green Lab Certification

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that its Refurbishment Centers in Delaware, USA, and Singapore have achieved the highest level of My Green Lab Certification—Green level— an internationally recognized benchmark for laboratory sustainability.

This milestone underscores Agilent’s commitment to environmental stewardship and innovation in sustainable lab operations. The certification process commenced in April 2024. Following a year of sustained commitment and the adoption of best practices across 12s critical categories—including first-in/first-out chemical standards, comprehensive internal waste audits, and enhanced sustainability signage. Both labs consistently demonstrated excellence in eco-friendly operations, achieving final scores of 90% and 87%, respectively in rigorous assessments.

“These top-level certifications are a testament to the dedication and precision of Agilent’s teams,” said Andreas Otto, marketing manager and sustainability specialist at Agilent. “The jump from our baseline to final assessment scores reflects the seriousness with which we take sustainability at Agilent. This milestone not only recognizes our efforts; it sets a benchmark for how Agilent will continue to lead in sustainable innovation.”

At the heart of these Refurbishment Centers is Agilent’s Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) program, which restores used instruments to like new, factory-grade condition. This program not only extends the life of scientific equipment but also supports a circular lab economy through trade-in and buy-back options. Instruments that cannot be refurbished are responsibly harvested for parts and recycled.

“Achieving Green level certification marks the beginning of a comprehensive journey towards waste reduction throughout the refurbishment process. Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) instruments have already played a significant role in Agilent's instrumentation circular economy, and this is recognized by our customers,” said Dave Sharp, Director of Refurbishment Operations at Agilent. “With Green level certification at both the Delaware site and the Singapore site, we are now better equipped to further reduce waste and enhance the sustainability of Agilent's CPO products.”

Additionally, approximately 50% of the refurbishment team members across both Refurbishment Centers, have voluntarily become My Green Lab Ambassadors, further embedding sustainability into Agilent’s culture.

Agilent’s sustainability leadership extends beyond the Delaware and Singapore sites, with additional CoEs in Santa Clara, Waldbronn, and Cheadle also holding My Green Lab certifications, a recognition of environmental responsibility and a powerful statement of leadership in sustainable science. For more information on Agilent’s sustainability initiatives and Certified Pre-Owned program, visit the Agilent Media Room.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.51 billion in fiscal year 2024 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

