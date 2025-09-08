SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Agenus to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 8, 2025 | 
LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AGEN #BOTBAL--Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq: AGEN), a leader in immuno-oncology, today announced that the company will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 8–10, 2025, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.



Dr. Richard Goldberg, Chief Development Officer, and Dr. Robin Taylor, Chief Commercial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, to provide strategic insights on Agenus’ BOT/BAL immunotherapy program. The discussion will highlight recent pipeline progress, including the launch of the pivotal Phase 3 BATTMAN trial in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), emerging BOT/BAL clinical data across treatment settings, updates on key partnerships, and anticipated milestones for the second half of 2025.

Fireside Chat Details:

 

 

Participants:

Dr. Richard Goldberg, Agenus Chief Development Officer

 

Robin Taylor Ph.D., Agenus Chief Commercial Officer

 

Date/Time:

Tuesday, September 9, 2025

 

10:00–10:30 AM EST

 

Location:

Lotte New York Palace Hotel; NY, NY

 

Room Kennedy II – 4th Floor

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available via this link.

A replay of the webcast will be accessible on the investors section of the Agenus website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations following the event.

About Agenus

Agenus is a leading immuno-oncology company targeting cancer with a comprehensive pipeline of immunological agents. The company was founded in 1994 with a mission to expand patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy through combination approaches, using a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through MiNK Therapeutics) and adjuvants (through SaponiQx). Agenus has robust end-to-end development capabilities, across commercial and clinical cGMP manufacturing facilities, research and discovery, and a global clinical operations footprint. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit www.agenusbio.com or @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.


Contacts

Investors
917-362-1370
investor@agenusbio.com

Media
781-674-4422
communications@agenusbio.com

