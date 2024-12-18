Agenus Announces Five Presentations at ASCO GI Highlighting BOT/BAL Activity Across Colorectal and Gastric Cancers

Presentations will showcase new data reinforcing BOT/BAL’s potential across different lines of treatment in colorectal cancer, including the neoadjuvant setting

The presentations will showcase BOT/BAL’s activity across three distinct colorectal cancer settings—late-line metastatic, first-line, and neoadjuvant treatment. The studies demonstrate BOT/BAL’s consistent activity in microsatellite stable (MSS) colorectal cancer (CRC), which accounts for over 80% of CRC cases and has limited treatment options, as well as its efficacy in microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) CRC. Additionally, one presentation will feature BOT/BAL and invariant natural killer T cells (iNKTs) in patients with refractory gastric cancer.

“These presentations will highlight BOT/BAL’s potential to benefit patients across colorectal cancer treatment settings, including the neoadjuvant, late-line, and first-line settings,” said Dr. Garo Armen, Chairman and CEO of Agenus. “We aim to transform outcomes at every stage of disease and deliver renewed hope for patients worldwide.”

Presentation Details

Abstract Title: Preliminary results from a randomized, open-label, phase 2 study of botensilimab (BOT) with or without balstilimab (BAL) in refractory microsatellite stable metastatic colorectal cancer with no liver metastases (MSS mCRC NLM)*

Abstract Number: 23

Presenting Author: Dr. Marwan Fakih

Session: Rapid Oral Abstract Session C: Cancers of the Colon, Rectum, and Anus

Session Date and Time: 1/25/2025, 9:15 AM-10:00 AM PST

Abstract Title: Preoperative botensilimab (BOT) with or without balstilimab (BAL) for patients with resectable locally advanced pMMR or dMMR colon cancer: Results from the UNICORN trial by GONO

Abstract Number: 158

Presenting Author: Dr. Filippo Ghelardi

Session: Poster Session C: Cancers of the Colon, Rectum, and Anus

Session Date and Time: 1/25/2025, 7:00 AM-7:55 AM PST

Abstract Title: A phase II study of agenT-797 (invariant natural killer T-cells), botensilimab (Fc-enhanced CTLA-4 inhibitor) and balstilimab (anti-PD-1) in patients with advanced, refractory gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma

Abstract Number: TPS515

Presenting Author: Dr. Samuel Cytryn

Session: Trials in Progress Poster Session A: Cancers of the Esophagus and Stomach and Other Gastrointestinal Cancers

Session Date and Time: 1/23/2025, 11:30 AM-1:00 PM PST

Abstract Title: Neoadjuvant botensilimab (BOT) plus balstilimab (BAL) in resectable mismatch repair proficient (pMMR) and deficient (dMMR) colorectal cancer (CRC): NEST clinical trial update

Abstract Number: 207

Presenting Author: Dr. Erika Hissong

Session: Poster Session C: Cancers of the Colon, Rectum, and Anus

Session Date and Time: 1/25/2025, 7:00 AM-7:55 AM PST

Abstract Title: A phase 1 trial of folinic acid, fluorouracil, oxaliplatin, bevacizumab, botensilimab, balstilimab (FOLFOX-3B) in microsatellite stable metastatic colorectal cancer.

Abstract Number: 180

Presenting Author: Dr. Marwan Fakih

Session: Poster Session C: Cancers of the Colon, Rectum, and Anus

Session Date and Time: 1/25/2025, 7:00 AM-7:55 AM PST

Complete abstracts will be released at 5:00 PM ET on January 21st, 2025. Data presented at the conference will be available to view in the publications section of the Agenus website (https://agenusbio.com/publications) following the ASCO GI Meeting.

*Agenus Sponsored Study

About Agenus

Agenus is a leading immuno-oncology company targeting cancer with a comprehensive pipeline of immunological agents. The company was founded in 1994 with a mission to expand patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy through combination approaches, using a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through MiNK Therapeutics) and adjuvants (through SaponiQx). Agenus has robust end-to-end development capabilities, across commercial and clinical cGMP manufacturing facilities, research and discovery, and a global clinical operations footprint. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit www.agenusbio.com or @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.

About Botensilimab (BOT)

Botensilimab (BOT) is a human Fc enhanced CTLA-4 blocking antibody designed to boost both innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune responses. Its novel design leverages mechanisms of action to extend immunotherapy benefits to “cold” tumors which generally respond poorly to standard of care or are refractory to conventional PD-1/CTLA-4 therapies and investigational therapies. Botensilimab augments immune responses across a wide range of tumor types by priming and activating T cells, downregulating intratumoral regulatory T cells, activating myeloid cells and inducing long-term memory responses.

Approximately 1,100 patients have been treated with botensilimab and/or balstilimab in phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials. Botensilimab alone, or in combination with Agenus’ investigational PD-1 antibody, balstilimab, has shown clinical responses across nine metastatic, late-line cancers. For more information about botensilimab trials, visit www.clinicaltrials.gov with the identifiers NCT03860272, NCT05608044, NCT05630183, and NCT05529316.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding its botensilimab and balstilimab programs, expected regulatory timelines and filings, and any other statements containing the words "may," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "hopes," "intends," "plans," "forecasts," "estimates," "will," "establish," "potential," "superiority," "best in class," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

