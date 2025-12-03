Aera Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on AERA-109, a Targeted In Vivo CAR-T Therapy for B Cell-mediated Autoimmune Diseases, at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aera Therapeutics, a biotechnology company harnessing next-generation delivery technologies and precision payloads to unlock the full potential of genetic medicines, today announced an upcoming poster presentation on AERA-109 at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, being held December 6-9, 2025 in Orlando, FL. AERA-109 is a novel, targeted in vivo CAR-T therapy that leverages Aera’s proprietary targeted lipid nanoparticle (tLNP) delivery platform and is designed to treat B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Preclinical data to be presented in the poster demonstrate potent and durable B cell depletion from the periphery and B cell rich tissues, including the spleen, bone marrow and lymph nodes, in non-human primate with AERA-109 at doses as low as 0.3 mg/kg.

“We are excited to present preclinical data on our lead program, AERA-109, at ASH which demonstrate the generation of potent CAR-T cells in vivo, driving deep B cell depletion without the need for preconditioning required with ex vivo approaches,” said Bill Querbes, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Aera. “Importantly, a single dosing cycle mediates deep B cell depletion not just in the periphery, but also in tissues, including the spleen and lymph nodes, which is thought to be critical for immune reset in autoimmune disease. We are excited to advance AERA-109 as a next-generation treatment for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases and expect to enter clinical development in mid-2026.”

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: In Vivo Generation of Anti-CD19 CAR-T Cells for the Treatment of B Cell-mediated Autoimmune Diseases

Publication Number: 7719

Session Name: 700s - Transplantation and Adoptive Cell Therapies

Session Date and Time: December 7, 2025 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Orange County Convention Center

About Aera

Aera Therapeutics is a biotechnology company harnessing next-generation enabling delivery technologies and precision payloads to unlock the full potential of genetic medicines. Aera has multiple proprietary delivery platforms including targeted lipid nanoparticles (tLNPs), antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOCs), and protein nanoparticles (PNPs), that are being developed to enable next-generation genetic medicines across a range of therapeutic modalities and disease areas. Aera’s vision is to expand the reach of genetic medicines to different tissues and applications, in order to benefit more patients across more disease areas. The company’s lead program, AERA-109, is a targeted in vivo CAR-T therapy designed to treat multiple B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Aera is headquartered in Cambridge, MA, and has raised $193 million to date from leading life sciences investors. To learn more, please visit www.aeratx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media:

1AB

Katie Engleman

katie@1abmedia.com

Investors:

1AB

Steve Klass

steve@1abmedia.com