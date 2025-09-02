Adicet Bio to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference being held from September 8-10, 2025 in New York.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Monday, September 8, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

The live audio webcast can be accessed on the Investors section of Adicet Bio’s website at http://www.adicetbio.com. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), to facilitate durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.adicetbio.com.

